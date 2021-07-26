Tokyo Olympics Day 3 India Schedule, Timings: India make fencing debut, Nagal takes on World No.2

After a medalless day 2, India will be hoping for a better performance from their athletes to add to the medal tally. There were a few positives on Day 2 as Mary Kom, PV Sindhu won their respective first rounds. Manika Batra registered her second win in the second round whereas men’s skeet shooter Angad Bajwa finished 11th in the qualification round and has a chance to better his performance on Day 3.

Archery

The men’s trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai all finished outside top-30 in the ranking round to get a ninth seeding. The team would start off against Kazakhstan. Making his Olympic debut, Army man Jadhav was the best among the Indians to be ranked 31st, four places ahead of Das, while veteran Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took a lowly 37th spot among the 64 archers.

Jadhav would be taking the field two days after the quarterfinal defeat in the mixed pair competition, along with Deepika Kumari.

Maintaining consistency would be the key for Jadhav while Das and Rai would look to step up the momentum. The event will start at 6 AM.

Tennis

Sumit Nagal will be up against World No.2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of Men’s Singles. Nagal made history as he beat Denis Istomin to become the first Indian since Leander Paes in the 1996 Olympics where he went on to win a bronze medal. It will be a huge upset if Nagal manages to knockout out Medvedev from Tokyo Olympics.

Hockey

India Women’s Hockey team will hope to register their first win in the tournament after a comprehensive loss to the Netherlands by 5-1. Rani Rampal-led India will be going against Germany in their second group game. India would also hope for a win with a good goal difference after conceding five goals against the Dutch. Rani Rampal was the lone goal-scorer in the first game. Also, India failed to earn a single penalty corner in the game which will be something they would have talked about ahead of the game against the Germans.

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal will be taking on Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia in round two of Men’s Singles. On the other hand, Manika Batra will be competing in round 3. Kamal-Batra were knocked out of the mixed events on the first day but fared well in their respective singles game. On Day 2, Batra made a stunning comeback to get the better of Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska.

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing their second group match against Indonesia’s Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. In their first game, the duo shocked the world number duo of Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei in a thrilling group A match.

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan was placed 27th after two races while Vishnu Saravanan was at 14th after his first race as the Indian sailors opened their campaign in the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. Kumanan finished 33rd in the first race of the women’s laser radial before recovering a bit by taking the 16th spot in the second for an overall 27th place with 49 net points. Saravanan then finished 14th in the men’s laser event before the second race was postponed due to bad weather conditions at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Each event consists of a series of races. Points in each race are awarded according to position: the winner gets one point, the second-placed finisher scores two and so on. The final race is called the medal race, for which points are doubled. Following the medal race, the individual or crew with the fewest total points is declared the winner. The medal races of both the women’s laser radial and men’s laser will be held on August 1 after 10 races each.

Fencing

India will be making their debut in Fencing as C Bhavani Devi will lock horns with Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match. On Olympic debut, Devi is ranked 42nd in the world. The 27-year-old has been training in the port city of Livorno, Italy.

Shooting

On Day 2, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa missed two targets out of 75 to be placed 11th on count back at the end of the third round in men’s skeet qualifications at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. He will be in search of a top-six finals spot. Competing at the Asaka Range, Angad had scores of 25, 24, 24 in the first three series and will come back on Monday to shoot the final two series in the qualifying.

On the other hand, Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 71 and was placed 25th out of the 30 shooters in fray. The men’s skeet is the only event with Indian interest in shooting on Monday and the finals are scheduled for the afternoon.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 3 India full schedule, timings:

Fencing: C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30 AM.

Archery: India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 AM

Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men’s Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30 AM. Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women’s Singles Round 3 match 12:00 PM.

Shooting: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men’s Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30 AM. Mens’ Skeet Final: 12:20 PM(if Khan and Bajwa qualify).

Tennis: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men’s Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 AM.

Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 8:35 AM. Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 11:05 AM.

Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 AM.

Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men’s 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 PM.

Swimming: Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45 PM.

Hockey: India vs Germany in Women’s Pool A match: 5:45 PM