Tokyo Olympics Day 2 India schedule, medal hopes: India bank on young shooters to increase medal tally

After Mirabai Chanu’s historic silver medal in weightlifting, Indian athletes will be eyeing more advances towards securing a medal. Despite Chanu’s silver, India’s medal hopes took a hit as they expected a better result from young shooters Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valavarian and Abhishek Verma.

Shooting

In the first event of the day for India, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be competing in the Women’s 10m air pistol qualification round whereas Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar will, later on, compete in Men’s 10m air pistol. The Indian shooting team will make four more attempts at opening its medal count at the Games.

The women will again be looking to break the 580 mark at the bare minimum, to strengthen their claims for a finals spot. The top eight will qualify from the 53-woman field after 60 shots are fired in 75 minutes. The men’s 10m air rifle competition has attracted 47 participants and will also have a 60-shot qualification round, but with decimal scoring in place, the comfort score is around 630 to ensure a finals berth.

Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world number one and two, respectively, while Divyansh is world number two in men’s 10m air rifle, even as his senior compatriot, Deepak Kumar, ranks 11th currently.

Bajwa attempt to qualify for the medal rounds of the men’s skeet competition. Sunday will be day one of qualifying in men’s skeet which will have three of the five 25-shot rounds being played through the day.

Badminton

India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu will take on 58th-ranked Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova in Group J of Women’s Singles. World No.7 Sindhu is expected to register a comprehensive victory in the first round as she eyes an improvement over the silver medal won in Rio Olympics where she lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin.

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will take on Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the first round of Women’s doubles. This may be the last chance for 34-year-old Mirza to get her hands on an Olympic medal.

Table Tennis

Manika Batra will take on Ukraine’s Margaryta Pesotska in round 2 of Women’s singles whereas Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will go up against Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang in round two of Table Tennis men’s singles. Batra was handed a defeat in the mixed doubles on Day 1 but she beat Great Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho to advance to the second round in women’s singles.

Boxing

MC Mary Kom will lock horns with Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez in Round of 32 fixture, Women’s flyweight category. The six-time World Champion and only female boxer to win seven medals in World Championships will be looking to better her performance in London Olympics 2012 where she bagged a bronze medal.

Hockey

Manpreet Singh’s men will be going up against the mighty Australians in the group stage fixture. Indian hockey team have not won a gold medal since 1980 whereas Australia have won gold in three out of the last four Olympics. In Rio Olympics, they finished sixth. On Day 1, India registered their first victory over New Zealand by 3-2. A win against Australia will ensure that India move past the group stages.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 2 India full schedule:

Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Shooting, Women’s 10m air pistol) – 5:30 AM

Pranati Nayak (Artistic Gymnastics) – 6:30 AM

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Men’s Skeet Qualification): 6:30 AM

PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Badminton, Women’s Singles)- 7:10 AM

Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Tennis, Women’s Doubles) – 7:30 AM

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2) – 8:10 AM

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing, Women’s Laser radial race 1) – 8:35 AM

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar (Shooting, Men’s 10m air pistol) – 9:30 AM

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu Hang (Table Tennis, Men’s Singles) – 10:30 AM

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing, Men’s Laser round race 1) – 11:05 AM

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Table Tennis, Women’s Singles) – 12 PM

MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez (Boxing, Women’s flyweight category) – 1:30 PM

India vs Australia (Men’s Hockey) – 3 PM IST

Manish Kaushik (Men’s 63kg Round of 32 Bout) 3:06 PM

Maana Patel (Women’s 100m backstroke) – 3:32 PM

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly) – 3:50 PM and 4:15 PM

Srihari Nataraj (Men’s 100m backstroke) – 4:26 PM