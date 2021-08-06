Tokyo Olympics Day 15 India Schedule, Timings: Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Aditi Ashok in medal events

Aditi Ashok (Golf), Neeraj Chopra (Athletics - Javelin) and Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) can increase India's Tokyo 2020 medal tally from 5 on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 15 India full schedule, timings: On the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, Indians have their last chance to increase their medal tally. On Thursday, the tally went up to 5 — just one short of the best-ever medal haul of 6 from London 2012. On Saturday, there are three distinct possibilities of taking the haul from this time to being the best ever.

Aditi Ashok has emerged as a surprise contender in Women’s Golf for a medal. With three days of play having been completed, and only one more day remaining, she is still in 2nd place, on course for a Silver medal, India’s first Olympics medal in Golf.

What makes her prospects more intriguing is that there is a typhoon forecast in Tokyo on the weekend. If all 18 holes are not possible on Saturday, Aditi Ashok will win silver based on her rank at the end of the third day.

Later in the afternoon, Indian participation ends with a double bonanza of Bajrang Punia playing his Bronze medal match in Freestyle Wrestling and Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin final.

Here is the schedule for India’s events tomorrow-

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 4: 3:00 am IST

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia in men’s 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:15 pm IST start

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra in the final of men’s javelin throw: 4:30 pm IST