Tokyo Olympics Day 14 India Schedule, Timings: Bajrang Punia begins campaign, Women’s Hockey team to play for bronze

After an action-packed Thursday, when India’s medal tally from Tokyo 2020 went up to 5 — just one short of the best-ever medal haul of 6 from London 2012 — Friday offers another chance for India’s elite athletes.

Racewalker Gurpreet Singh and golfers Aditi Ashok, who will be looking to carry her form into the third day of the 4-day Women’s event — where she is currently ranked tied 2nd, and Diksha Dagar will start off the day in the early morning (4 am). The women’s hockey team will be up against Great Britain in the Bronze medal match (7 am IST) in the first medal match of the day.

After the Hockey Bronze medal match, the spotlight will shift to the Wrestling mats. Bajrang Punia (starts at 8 am), who is one of the top contenders for a medal, and Seema Bisla will begin their campaigns for India in the Men’s and Women’s sections respectively.

The day will end with the thrill of Athletics, where the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team — Mohammad Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv and Nirmal Noah Tom — will be competing in the heats (5 pm).

Tokyo Olympics, Day 14 India full schedule, timings:

Athletics

Gurpreet Singh in men’s 50km race walk event: 2:00am IST.

Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.

Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07pm IST.

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 3: 4:00am IST.

Hockey

India vs Great Britain in women’s bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling

Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men’s freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00am IST start.

Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00am IST start.