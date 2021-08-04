Tokyo Olympics Day 13 India Schedule, Timings: Vinesh Phogat seeks Rio redemption, Ravi Dahiya on quest for gold

With the business end of the Tokyo Olympics upon us, India still have some well-calculated chances to increase their medal tally. If they can add to their already-existing haul of three medals (Mirabai Chanu – silver; PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain – bronze), the Tokyo campaign will rank as the second best Indian performance at the Games, only behind the six medals won at the London Games.

On Thursday, India have some definite chances to clinch medals, maybe even multiple ones. The men’s hockey team will be going for their first medal in 41 years when they play the Bronze medal match (7 am IST). In wrestling, Anshu Malik has qualified for the repechage rounds. Vinesh Phogat, top seed in her category, will take the mat for the first time (8 am IST). She will have all her rounds tomorrow, except the medal rounds, provided she progresses.

The biggest event of the day, however, is in the afternoon, when wrestler Ravi Dahiya seeks to win India’s first individual gold since Abhinav Bindra. He will have his Gold Medal match at 4:20 pm IST. Deepak Punia will also have his Bronze medal match a little later.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 13 India full schedule, timings:

Golf

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 2: 4:00am IST.

Hockey

India vs Germany in men’s bronze medal match: 7:00am IST.

Wrestling

Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle 53kg; 8:00am IST.

Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30am IST start.

Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men’s freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 4:20 pm IST start.

Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 4:45pm IST start.

Athletics

KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event: 1:00pm IST.