Tokyo Olympics Day 12: India women’s hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain compete in medal rounds

Tokyo Olympics Day 12 India Schedule: Lovlina Borgohain, who is already assured of a medal, will take on reigning World champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in Semis (69kg) on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the start list for men’s javelin throw qualification scheduled for Wednesday is out. India’s medal Neeraj Chopra is in group A while his compatriot Shivpal Singh figures in Group B.

There are 12 spots for direct qualification but for that one has achieve atleast 83.50m. Otherwise the combined best performers of the two groups will take the remaining places. The final is slated for August 7 (Saturday) the penultimate day of the Olympic Games.

Both the Indians are making Olympic debuts at Olympic Stadium.

Neeraj has a season’s best of 86.79 metres while Shivpal has 85.47m.

Former world champion Johannes Vetter (SB:96.29m) of Germany, reigning world champion Anderson Peters (SB 83.46m) of Grenada, Marcin Krukowski (SB 89.55m) of Poland, 2012 London Games champion and 2016 Rio bronze medallist Keshorn Walcott (PB 90.16m, SB 89.12m) and Latvia’s 2014 under-20 World champion Gatis Cakss (PB & SB 87.57m) are the top performers in the fray.

But all eyes will be on the Indian women’s hockey team that will aim for more glory when it takes on mighty but beatable Argentina in the semifinals of the Olympic Games on Wednesday. The Indian women would look to surpass the achievements of their more-admired male counterparts here by reaching their first-ever Olympic final. The men’s team fell short against world no.1 Belgium, losing 2-5 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Earlier, on Day 11, in the men’s shot put event, Tajinderpal Singh Toor like Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw in the morning failed to qualify for the final in the evening and left the sector with one legal throw of 19.99m. The automatic qualification mark was at 21.20m.

The Asian and Asiad champion who is ranked world No.20 fouled his next two attempts and bowed out. Tajinder’s personal best of 21.49m was set during Indian Grand Prix-4 on June 21, this year. He finished 24th overall among 31 competitors. Tajinder, a southpaw, competed with a strap around the throwing arm wrist which got fractured in 2020 during a training session with his coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon.

There is still plenty to look forward tomorrow: 👉Women’s #Hockey team play their semifinal against Argentina

👉Neeraj Chopra will be in action in #JavelinThrow throw

👉3 wrestlers in the fray in their categories

👉Lovlina’s semifinal bout in #Boxing #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia — Tokyo Olympics Updates (@Punterlife1) August 3, 2021

Following is India’s schedule on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Athletics: *Neeraj Chopra in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 AM IST. *Shivpal Singh in men’s javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 AM IST.

Boxing: *Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women’s 69kg semifinal1, 11 AM IST.

Golf: *Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 1, 4 AM IST.

Hockey: *India vs Argentina in women’s semifinal: 3:30 PM IST.

Wrestling: *Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men’s freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 AM IST start.

*Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women’s freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 AM IST start.

*Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men’s freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 AM IST start.