Tokyo Olympics Day 11 India Schedule: India vs Belgium in men’s hockey semifinal, wrestling begins

Following is India’s schedule on day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday: On Day 11, India starts with the women’s javelin throw event, where Annu Rani, the national record holder, will try to improve her personal best of 63.24 meters on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old from Meerut is the first javelin thrower among women to enter the Olympics and has been creating national records for the past seven years: Starting with 58.83m in 2014 and the recent one of 63.24m during Federation Cup in March this year. At Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Annu who booked Tokyo tickets through the world rankings will be competing in Group A.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will also be competing in his first Olympics and will be looking to at least qualify for the finals as a minimum requirement. Also in the mix, will be 19-year-old Sonam Malik, who will be the first to take the mat in the 62kg category, pitted against Mongolia’s Asian Championship silver medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

However, the biggest event of the day will be the early morning clash between India and Belgium in the hockey semi-final.

Athletics:

*Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50 AM IST.

*Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45 PM IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal: 7:00 AM IST

Wrestling:

*Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30 AM IST start.