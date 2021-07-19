scorecardresearch
Monday, July 19, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive COVID-19 test at the Games Village in Tokyo, the country's Olympic Committee said on Monday.

By: Reuters |
July 19, 2021 3:20:41 pm
Public opinion surveys in Tokyo show about 60 per cent of respondents want the games cancelled or postponed again due to Covid-19 fears and the lagging vaccination rollout.

On Saturday, the team had said a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague.

“Unfortunately, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic has a positive finding from a sample taken during daily testing in the Olympic village on Sunday,” Martin Doktor, sports director of the Czech Olympic Committee, said in a statement.”

It is still fresh information and everything is evolving quickly. We are solving details, including the sport impact.

“Perusic, 26, was due to play his first match on July 26, which the team said was now unlikely due to isolation requirements.

Postponed for a year due to the global pandemic, the Games are being held mostly without spectators and under tight quarantine rules.
Most athletes are starting to arrive for the Olympics, which run from July 23 through Aug. 8.

