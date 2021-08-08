Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16 Live Updates: Last lap of a rollercoaster of emotions

Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16: Catch all the live updates from the final day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16: After a rollercoaster of heartwarming, triumphant, and heartbreaking moments, the Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. However, the last day of the Tokyo Olympics will feature more than just the closing ceremony. The finals for women’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s marathon, and boxing will see another round of winners who will attain a podium finish.

As far as the closing ceremony is concerned, the theme: “Worlds We Share” is meant to make athletes and viewers “think about what the future holds” and “expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.”

The Tokyo Olympic Stadium will host the Closing Ceremony once Sunday’s medal events come to a conclusion.

FINAL DAY EVENTS:

Women’s Volleyball Final – USA vs. Brazil

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

Boxing – Finals