Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16 Live Updates: Last lap of a rollercoaster of emotions

Sunday, August 08, 2021
By: Sports Desk |
August 8, 2021 5:08:19 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16: After a rollercoaster of heartwarming, triumphant, and heartbreaking moments, the Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan. However, the last day of the Tokyo Olympics will feature more than just the closing ceremony. The finals for women’s volleyball, men’s water polo, men’s marathon, and boxing will see another round of winners who will attain a podium finish.

As far as the closing ceremony is concerned, the theme: “Worlds We Share” is meant to make athletes and viewers “think about what the future holds” and “expresses the idea that each of us inhabits their own world.”

FINAL DAY EVENTS:

Women’s Volleyball Final – USA vs. Brazil
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
Boxing – Finals

Tokyo Olympics 2021, Day 16 Live Updates: The finals for women's volleyball, men's water polo, men's marathon and boxing will see another round of winners who will attain a podium finish.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Neeraj Chopra of India in action (REUTERS)

The 87.03 metres throw. Not to be mistaken for that 87.58 metres one which fetched Neeraj Chopra the gold.

Chopra’s first rush in the final – the opening act, India’s first step in track & field, Chopra’s rocket take-off, his open challenge to Johannes Vetter to see who was better on the big night – was the defining moment of India’s 2020+1 Olympics climax. The 87.03 joined a pantheon of statistical coincidences, harbingers of blazing medals India has won over the years in Olympic finals.

That the gold medal was sealed with the very first of six throws is clear. Some might even say that the message went out to the field in qualification itself. Chopra 86.65m bt Vetter 85.64m. (READ MORE)

