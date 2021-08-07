scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Neeraj and Punia in medal contention

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Events Schedule, Day 15: In all three events, India will be hoping for additions to the medal tally. The focus will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who is India's last hope for gold.

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 7, 2021 3:00:22 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 15 Live Updates: All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men’s javelin throw final. A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old Chopra fuelled the country’s expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. Also, Aditi Ashok placed herself sole second on the leaderboard and in line for a medal after carding a three-under 68 in the third round.

After losing to three-time world champion Haji Aliev in the semi-final bout, Bajrang Punia will fight for bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. Alongside Aditi, Diksha Dagar will also be competing in the individual stroke play, fourth round. However, Dagar is unlikely to bring home a medal.

So far, India have won two silver and three bronze medals and are placed 66th on the medals tally. India need two more medals to go past the London Olympics medal tally.

India Events Schedule, Day 15:

Golf: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in women’s individual stroke play round 4 starting 4:17 AM and 4:48 AM respectively. Athletics: Neeraj Chopra in the final of men’s javelin throw: 4:30 PM.  Wrestling: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:55 PM start.

Live Blog

india women hockey, gherkin in vinegar pickle, india women hockey strengthening coach, Wayne lombard women hockey pickle, tokyo olympics, india women hockey team diet Vandana Katariya of India celebrates with teammates after scoring. (Reuters Photo)

India were faster, stronger and, at fourth, finished higher on the classification table than any other women’s team in the last four decades. And the secret behind their dream run? Dollops of courage and shots of the humble gherkin-vinegar pickle.

“Literally, just raw pickles, nothing fancy,” said India’s strength and conditioning coach Wayne Lombard. “I don’t know how they came about it but someone randomly tried it, this was followed by a lot of research and it seems to work.”

India put up a gallant fight in the bronze medal playoff match but lost 3-4 to Britain. But once again, they showed how much they have improved during this Olympic cycle, running relentlessly, weaving a web around their opponents with some intricate passing and tiring them out.

Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne credited Lombard for a lot of this. “He has worked incredibly hard to improve the team’s fitness,” Marijne said. “Without that, it would have been tough for us to execute our plans.”

And the South African relied on his extensive research on pickle juice. There have been multiple studies, Lombard said, which suggest pickle juice relieves muscle cramps. The vinegar, he said, triggers a reflex that alerts a player’s brain to tell their muscles to stop contracting and relax. Thus, muscle cramping is reduced as soon as the vinegar touches receptors in the mouth.

The first time Lombard used it with the Indian team was during the tour to Argentina in January this year, which was the first international series in almost a year owing to the pandemic. During that tour, a player suffered cramps, which was largely a non-issue for the Indian players until that point.

“I had known about pickle juice (and its effects) for a while so we got one and popped straight away,” Lombard said.

So, when the players were packing their bags for Tokyo, Lombard was busy shopping for pickles, the ones with gherkin, vinegar. “There are two ways to consume it. You either have it as a shot or you can gargle so your membranes get it and then you spit it out,” he said.

He carried roughly 100 shots to Tokyo. “When it was back-to-back games, the girls would drink that after breakfast, or depending on when the game was. And then, at the onset of cramps they would have additional shots if required,” he said.

