Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 15 Live Updates: Aditi, Neeraj and Punia in medal contention

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 15 Live Updates: All eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra to deliver India’s elusive Olympic medal in athletics and end a wait of 100 years when he competes in the men’s javelin throw final. A pre-tournament medal contender, the 23-year-old Chopra fuelled the country’s expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. Also, Aditi Ashok placed herself sole second on the leaderboard and in line for a medal after carding a three-under 68 in the third round.
After losing to three-time world champion Haji Aliev in the semi-final bout, Bajrang Punia will fight for bronze medal in the men’s freestyle 65kg category. Alongside Aditi, Diksha Dagar will also be competing in the individual stroke play, fourth round. However, Dagar is unlikely to bring home a medal.
So far, India have won two silver and three bronze medals and are placed 66th on the medals tally. India need two more medals to go past the London Olympics medal tally.
India Events Schedule, Day 15:
Golf: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in women’s individual stroke play round 4 starting 4:17 AM and 4:48 AM respectively. Athletics: Neeraj Chopra in the final of men’s javelin throw: 4:30 PM. Wrestling: Bajrang Punia in men’s 65kg freestyle bronze medal match; either second or third bout after 3:55 PM start.