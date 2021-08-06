Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: Ashok in hunt for medal, India women’s hockey play for bronze

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: After a day where India men’s hockey won an Olympic medal after 41 years and wrestler Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal, the focus will be on Rani Rampal-led India women’s hockey team as they play their bronze medal match. India will be taking on Great Britain in their bronze medal match. Aditi Ashok also has a shot at the coveted medal after tying for second place on Thursday.
India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia will begin his campaign against Kyrgystan’s Ernazar Akmataliev in the men’s freestyle 65 kg category. Punia is one of the favourites to win in this category. In the women’s freestyle 50kg category, Seema Bisla will be seen in action in her repechage round. In athletics, the Indian team will be competing in the first round of 400m relay men’s race. Gurpreet Singh will begin his 50km race walk early in the morning whereas Priyanka Goswami and Bhawana Jat will be in action later in the day in women’s 20km race walk event.
Tokyo Olympics, Day 14 India full schedule, timings:
Athletics: Gurpreet Singh in men’s 50km race walk event: 2:00 AM. Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20km race walk event: 1:00 PM. Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07 PM. Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 3: 4:00 AM. Hockey: India vs Great Britain in women’s bronze medal match: 7:00 AM IST. Wrestling: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men’s freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00 AM start. Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00 AM start.