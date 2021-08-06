scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: Ashok in hunt for medal, India women’s hockey play for bronze

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Events Schedule, Day 14: India's star wrestler Bajrang Punia will begin his campaign against Kyrgystan's Ernazar Akmataliev in the men's freestyle 65 kg category.

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 6, 2021 3:00:21 am
tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2021, tokyo olympics 2021 schedule day 14, india tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2021 live, india tokyo olympics 2021 schedule, tokyo olympics india schedule 2021, tokyo olympics 2020, tokyo olympics 2020 schedule, tokyo olympics 2020 india schedule, tokyo olympics 2020 matches timings, tokyo olympics today events, tokyo olympics timings, india at olympics, india at olympics 2020, india at olympics 2021, bajrang punia, india vs great britain women hockey, seema bisla, aditi ashokTokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates After a bronze medal in men's hockey, Rani Rampal-led India look for the historic bronze medal (AP/PTI Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: After a day where India men’s hockey won an Olympic medal after 41 years and wrestler Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal, the focus will be on Rani Rampal-led India women’s hockey team as they play their bronze medal match. India will be taking on Great Britain in their bronze medal match. Aditi Ashok also has a shot at the coveted medal after tying for second place on Thursday.

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia will begin his campaign against Kyrgystan’s Ernazar Akmataliev in the men’s freestyle 65 kg category. Punia is one of the favourites to win in this category. In the women’s freestyle 50kg category, Seema Bisla will be seen in action in her repechage round. In athletics, the Indian team will be competing in the first round of 400m relay men’s race. Gurpreet Singh will begin his 50km race walk early in the morning whereas Priyanka Goswami and Bhawana Jat will be in action later in the day in women’s 20km race walk event.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 14 India full schedule, timings:

Athletics: Gurpreet Singh in men’s 50km race walk event: 2:00 AM. Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat in women’s 20km race walk event: 1:00 PM. Indian team in men’s 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2: 5:07 PM. Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 3: 4:00 AM. Hockey: India vs Great Britain in women’s bronze medal match: 7:00 AM IST. Wrestling: Bajrang Punia vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) in men’s freestyle 65kg; eighth bout after 8:00 AM start. Seema Bisla vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 50kg; second bout after 8:00 AM start.

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: Rani Rampal-led India women's hockey team will be taking on Great Britain in bronze medal match. 

Ravi Dahiya, Ravi Dahiya silver medal, Ravi Dahiya Tokyo Olympics, Ravi Dahiya gold medal match, Ravi Dahiya angry Silver medallist Ravi Kumar of India poses with his medal. (Reuters Photo)

It is the biggest dilemma for an athlete at the Olympic Games: do you lose gold or win silver?

On Thursday, Ravi Dahiya became only the sixth athlete in India's sporting history to win a silver medal at the Olympics. But when he was told to go backstage for the medal ceremony, he trudged across reluctantly.

Even on the Games podium, the highest point of an athlete's career, Dahiya had the look of someone who had been forced to stand there. His glum face stood in sharp contrast to those of the other two winners as he picked up the medal from a shiny tray and wore it around his neck.

“What’s the point of this?" he asked later. “I had come here with only one target, a gold medal. This is okay, but it’s not gold.”

Perhaps, Dahiya will smile when he learns of the impact his medal has already had. Haryana's Nahari, Dahiya’s village, is all set to get a brand-new indoor stadium. Of course, the wrestler didn't know that yet. He’d kept his phone switched off for several weeks, not even speaking to his parents to avoid distractions. “But if I had won the gold medal, I’d have felt better,” he said.

Dahiya bowed out in the final of the 57-kg class but not before giving a massive scare to his Russia rival and two-time world champion Zavur Uguev in the 7-4 verdict.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd