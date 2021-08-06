Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 14 Live Updates: Ashok in hunt for medal, India women’s hockey play for bronze

Silver medallist Ravi Kumar of India poses with his medal. (Reuters Photo)

It is the biggest dilemma for an athlete at the Olympic Games: do you lose gold or win silver?

On Thursday, Ravi Dahiya became only the sixth athlete in India's sporting history to win a silver medal at the Olympics. But when he was told to go backstage for the medal ceremony, he trudged across reluctantly.

Even on the Games podium, the highest point of an athlete's career, Dahiya had the look of someone who had been forced to stand there. His glum face stood in sharp contrast to those of the other two winners as he picked up the medal from a shiny tray and wore it around his neck.

“What’s the point of this?" he asked later. “I had come here with only one target, a gold medal. This is okay, but it’s not gold.”

Perhaps, Dahiya will smile when he learns of the impact his medal has already had. Haryana's Nahari, Dahiya’s village, is all set to get a brand-new indoor stadium. Of course, the wrestler didn't know that yet. He’d kept his phone switched off for several weeks, not even speaking to his parents to avoid distractions. “But if I had won the gold medal, I’d have felt better,” he said.

Dahiya bowed out in the final of the 57-kg class but not before giving a massive scare to his Russia rival and two-time world champion Zavur Uguev in the 7-4 verdict.