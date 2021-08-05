Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 13 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh’s men fight for bronze, Ravi eyes historic gold

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 13 Live Updates: There are plenty of events on an action-packed Wednesday to add to India’s medal count. Manpreet Singh’s men would like to finish on a high and get their hands on the bronze medal when they take on Germany in their bronze medal match. In the repechage round, Anshu Malik will go up against Valeria Koblova in the bronze medal match. Deepak Punia also has a chance to win a bronze medal in men’s freestyle category.
The most important clash of the day will be between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev as India hope for a historic gold medal. Dahiya was ruthless on Tuesday making an exciting comeback to qualify for the final. Irrespective of the result, India are assured of a medal when Dahiya’s bout concludes. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and golfer Aditi Ashok, Diksha Sagar will begin their campaign as well.
Tokyo Olympics, Day 13 India full schedule, timings:
Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 2: 4:00 AM. Hockey: India vs Germany in men’s bronze medal match: 7:00 AM. Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle 53kg; 8:00 AM. Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 AM start. Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men’s freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 4:20 PM start. Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 4:45 PM start. Athletics: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event: 1:00 PM