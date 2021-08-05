scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 13 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh’s men fight for bronze, Ravi eyes historic gold

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Events Schedule, Day 13: Manpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team will face Germany in bronze medal match

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 5, 2021 3:00:00 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 13 Live Updates: Ravi Dahiya will fight for the historic gold medal.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 13 Live Updates: There are plenty of events on an action-packed Wednesday to add to India’s medal count. Manpreet Singh’s men would like to finish on a high and get their hands on the bronze medal when they take on Germany in their bronze medal match. In the repechage round, Anshu Malik will go up against Valeria Koblova in the bronze medal match. Deepak Punia also has a chance to win a bronze medal in men’s freestyle category.

The most important clash of the day will be between Ravi Dahiya and Zavur Uguev as India hope for a historic gold medal. Dahiya was ruthless on Tuesday making an exciting comeback to qualify for the final. Irrespective of the result, India are assured of a medal when Dahiya’s bout concludes. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and golfer Aditi Ashok, Diksha Sagar will begin their campaign as well.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 13 India full schedule, timings:

Golf: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women’s individual stroke play round 2: 4:00 AM. Hockey: India vs Germany in men’s bronze medal match: 7:00 AM. Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle 53kg; 8:00 AM. Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of women’s freestyle 57kg; second bout after 7:30 AM start. Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men’s freestyle 57kg final; ninth bout after 4:20 PM start. Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle bronze medal match; 11th bout after 4:45 PM start. Athletics: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event: 1:00 PM

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 13 Live Updates: Indian contingent have a few chances of adding to their medal tally on an action-packed Wednesday.

Across the string of akharas in outer Delhi and Haryana, Ravi Dahiya’s “jigar” (courage) is the stuff of legends. As part of their character building process, young wrestlers are told stories about the man who can be stopped only by the clock; whose relentless attacks suck the energy out of his opponents; and, whose ability to come back from the dead can put even Undertaker to shame.

Dahiya is just 23. But around these parts, he is a man with many myths.

On Wednesday, inside a mega convention hall just outside Tokyo, far removed from the dust bowls of Haryana, Dahiya added to his legend. The wrestler from Nahari, near Haryana’s Sonepat, ensured India’s fourth medal in Tokyo, a wrestling medal at the fourth successive Olympics, and a first final appearance in the sport since Sushil Kumar fought for gold in London in 2012.

Down 9-2 with less than two minutes to be played in the semifinal of the 57kg weight class, Dahiya also scripted a turnaround that will go down as one of the great Olympic moments in wrestling.

His opponent, the wily Kazakh Nurislam Sanayev, had used the “par terre” position — where Dahiya had his hands and knees to the ground with Sanayev grappling him from the back — to race to a seemingly insurmountable seven-point lead.

In an Olympic semifinal, it is rare for a wrestler to overcome such a deficit. But Dahiya stayed calm despite Sanayev, a two-time world medallist and reigning Asian champion, indulging in some gamesmanship, including sticking his teeth into Dahiya’s forearm. The Indian caught hold of the Kazakh’s left leg and rolled him over the mat before eventually pinning him in one of the most stunning takedowns these Games have so far seen.

ravi kumar dahiya, ravi kumar wrestling, ravi kumar tokyo olympics, ravi kumar dahiya vs n sanayev Nurislam Sanayev of Kazakhstan reacts after losing against Ravi Kumar of India (Reuters)

