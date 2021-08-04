Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 12 Live Updates: Neeraj qualifies for javelin throw finals

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 12 LIVE.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 12: After the disappointments on Day 11, it is a big day on Wednesday as India’s Lovlina Borgohain, who is already assured of a medal, will take on reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in semis (69kg) for a place in the final. This is the first time that a sportsperson from Assam is all set to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

The boxer, hailing from Baramukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen to reach the women’s welterweight semi-finals. On the other hand, India faces Argentina in the women’s hockey semi-finals later in the afternoon. In their third-ever Olympics, it will be their first-ever last-four appearance.

EVENT SCHEDULE // ATHLETICS: Shivpal Singh in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 AM IST. | BOXING: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in Women’s 69kg Semi-Final, 11 AM IST. | WRESTLING: Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in Men’s Freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 AM IST start, Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in Women’s Freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 AM IST start, Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in Men’s Freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 AM IST start. | HOCKEY: India vs Argentina in Women’s Semi-Final: 3:30 PM IST.