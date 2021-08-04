scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 12 Live Updates: Neeraj qualifies for javelin throw finals

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Events Schedule, Day 12: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin throw finals; Lovlina Borgohain to be in semi-final action, India faces Argentina in women's hockey semis.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 4, 2021 6:30:09 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 12 LIVE.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 12: After the disappointments on Day 11, it is a big day on Wednesday as India’s Lovlina Borgohain, who is already assured of a medal, will take on reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in semis (69kg) for a place in the final. This is the first time that a sportsperson from Assam is all set to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

The boxer, hailing from Baramukhia village in Assam’s Golaghat district, defeated Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen to reach the women’s welterweight semi-finals. On the other hand, India faces Argentina in the women’s hockey semi-finals later in the afternoon. In their third-ever Olympics, it will be their first-ever last-four appearance.

EVENT SCHEDULE // ATHLETICS: Shivpal Singh in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 AM IST. | BOXING: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in Women’s 69kg Semi-Final, 11 AM IST. | WRESTLING: Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in Men’s Freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 AM IST start, Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in Women’s Freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 AM IST start, Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in Men’s Freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 AM IST start. | HOCKEY: India vs Argentina in Women’s Semi-Final: 3:30 PM IST.

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2021 India, Day 12 Live Updates: Lovlina Borgohain will take on reigning world champion Busenaz Sürmeneli in women's 69kg semi-finals. India faces Argentina in the historic women's hockey semi-finals.

06:30 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Javelin Throw: Shivpal to be in action soon...

India's second male javelin thrower — Shivpal Singh — will be in action in Group B in around half-an-hour! On the other hand, Vetter has qualified for the finals in Group A, with a third throw of 85.64. More than a metre less than Neeraj's first attempt (86.65m).

06:10 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Golf: Aditi in action for India!

In golf, women's individual stroke play round 1 begins and India's top player Aditi Ashok is competing.

06:05 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Javelin Throw: Vetter continues to disappoint

Neeraj leaves the arena already and he'll be back on August 7 for the finals. Vetter comes next for his second throw and it's another massively disappointing throw! It's just 82.08 and with just a throw left, he's slipped down the places to sixth! 

05:55 (IST)04 Aug 2021

05:55 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Javelin Throw: Neeraj qualifies on first throw!

Neeraj Chopra comes in late and he aces his first throw with a monster throw and a befitting scream during the release! 86.65 metres! Well beyond the qualification mark! On the other hand, Johannes Vetter scaled 82.04m in his first attempt. 

The 23-year-old Neeraj, who is ranked fourth in the world, has thrown the javelin above 80m in his last 21 competitions. He has thrown above 85m a stupendous 11 times while he has bettered his own national record thrice. Keeping dreams alive.

05:54 (IST)04 Aug 2021

05:40 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Javelin Throw: Neeraj to be in action next...

Neeraj Chopra, one of the top medal prospects in athletics, is currently warming up before the men's javelin throw qualification. The 23-year-old is lined up at number 15 in the start list with a personal best of 88.07m. The qualification mark is set at 83.50m.

05:30 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the eleventh day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and it is a big one! Neeraj Chopra starts off his campaign with three wrestling matches later on in the day. India are in action in women's hockey semis too. 

WHEN SHE strides out of the tunnel at the Kokugikan Arena Wednesday, Lovlina Borgohain will attempt to go where no other Indian boxer has been before.

Street-smart and daring, Lovlina has assured herself of a bronze medal by making it to the semifinals in welterweight. But the 23-year-old has set her sights on gold. And she knows that against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli, her aggressive world champion opponent, it will require a sumo-sized performance — in an arena that is home to Japanese sumo wrestling.

Driving through downtown Tokyo, past the bay area, crisscrossing some of the stadiums that resemble sci-fi movie sets, you reach the old city’s sumo-obsessed neighborhood of Ryogoku. (READ)

India's Lovlina Borgohain will face reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal. (PTI Photo)

