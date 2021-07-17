Tokyo Olympics 2021 Full Schedule: All you need to know, top athletes, schedule

Public opinion surveys in Tokyo show about 60 per cent of respondents want the games cancelled or postponed again due to Covid-19 fears and the lagging vaccination rollout.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to take place between 23 July and 8 August, and the Paralympic Games between 24 August and 5 September. (Top Indian athletes, Live Streaming in India)

The greatest sporting event will see top athletes like defending champion Simeone Biles making a return, home favourite Naomi Osaka, swimming star Katie Ledecky

Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. Hubbard, 43, competed in men’s weightlifting competitions before transitioning in 2013. She has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015, when the International Olympic Committee issued new guidelines that allow any transgender athlete to compete as a woman provided their testosterone levels are below 10 nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months before their first competition.

All you need to know:

The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Originally, up to 10,000 Japanese fans were to be permitted to attend. Organisers later decided to ban all spectators from the 2021 Olympics, which has already been postponed by one year due to global pandemic coronavirus. A state of emergency was declared in the Japanese capital on 8 July and will stay in place until 22 August.

International athletes and support staff will be tested before departure and on arrival in Japan. Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. The IOC had previously said medalists and ceremony officials would have to wear masks.

With no paying spectators allowed to attend most Olympic events, what Bach described as an “immersive sound system” will try to create atmosphere for the athletes in the stadiums and venues.

Crowd noise recorded from each event at previous Olympics will be fed into the arena as one of several ways to support the athletes, he said. Some athletes will be connected after their event via screens to their families, friends and fan clubs at home, while fans will be able to send video clips of up to six seconds that can be displayed next to the field of play.

It will be Tokyo’s second time hosting a Summer Olympics, 56 (or slightly more) years after their first time in the spotlight. This year will see the introduction of skateboarding, karate, surfing and sport climbing.

The Olympics will feature 33 sports at 339 events across 42 venues.

Here is the full list of sports, and the number of events within each sport: aquatics (49), archery (5), athletics (48), badminton (5), baseball/softball (2), basketball (4), boxing (13), canoeing (16), cycling (22), equestrian (6), fencing (12), field hockey (2), football (2), golf (2), gymnastics (18), handball (2), judo (15), karate (8), pentathlon (2), rowing (14), rugby (2), sailing (10), shooting (15), skateboarding (4), sport climbing (2), surfing (2), table tennis (5), taekwondo (8), tennis (5), triathlon (3), volleyball (4), weightlifting (14) and wrestling (18).

Schedule: