Saturday, July 31, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Sindhu’s fight for bronze, Manpreet Singh’s men face Great Britain challenge

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 1, 2021 3:00:13 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: The reigning world champion PV Sindhu will have her eyes set on the bronze medal as she takes on World No.9 China’s He Bingjiao. While Sindhu battles for her second consecutive Olympic medal, the India men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final clash. Manpreet Singh’s men have a rare chance of qualifying for the semi-final berth in the Olympics after a long wait of 41 years. It will also be a big boom for hockey in India after they finished last in Rio Olympics.

Before the high voltage badminton and hockey clashes, boxer Satish Kumar has a tough game ahead of him as he looks to pull off an upset against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s super heavy category. India’s first equestrian in Olympics in the last two decades, Fouaad Mirza and her horse ‘Seigneur Medicott’ will be in action again after finishing seventh on the first day of individual eventing.

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 AM. Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 AM. Boxing: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men’s super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 AM. Badminton: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women’s singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 PM. Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men’s quarterfinal: 5:30 PM.

For the men’s team, it’ll all be in the mind.

Great Britain might not induce the same level of fear in the Indian camp as, say, Germany or the Netherlands, but the Indian men’s team will have to produce an error-free performance to guarantee their first Olympic semifinal since the 1980 Games.

In the last few years, India has found itself on the cusp of a pathbreaking win several times. But on each occasion, one error at an inopportune time or a silly foul leading to a temporary suspension has left them frustrated and disappointed.

For instance, in the quarterfinal of the 2018 World Cup, a yellow card to defender Amit Rohidas gave the Netherlands an advantage, which they made full use of. The same year, at the Asian Games, former captain Sardar Singh’s poor tackle led to a card that eventually helped Malaysia claw their way back into the match, before winning it.

So when India take on Britain in Sunday’s quarterfinal, it’ll all boil down to how the players handle the crunch moments. Coach Graham Reid had laid extra emphasis on this aspect during the national camp.

He’s improved India’s ability to be strong on the ball under pressure and remain patient when the opponents pack their ‘D’ with defenders, a strategy Britain are likely to adopt.

India vs Great Britain hockey, India vs Great Britain quarter final, Tokyo olympics men hockey quarter final Manpreet Singh-led India are high on confidence with consecutive wins in group stage (AP Photo)

