Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Sindhu’s fight for bronze, Manpreet Singh’s men face Great Britain challenge

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 9 Live Updates: Satish Kumar will take on reigning world champion from Uzbekistan

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Live Updates: The reigning world champion PV Sindhu will have her eyes set on the bronze medal as she takes on World No.9 China’s He Bingjiao. While Sindhu battles for her second consecutive Olympic medal, the India men’s hockey team will take on Great Britain in the quarter-final clash. Manpreet Singh’s men have a rare chance of qualifying for the semi-final berth in the Olympics after a long wait of 41 years. It will also be a big boom for hockey in India after they finished last in Rio Olympics.

Before the high voltage badminton and hockey clashes, boxer Satish Kumar has a tough game ahead of him as he looks to pull off an upset against reigning world champion Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s super heavy category. India’s first equestrian in Olympics in the last two decades, Fouaad Mirza and her horse ‘Seigneur Medicott’ will be in action again after finishing seventh on the first day of individual eventing.

Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00 AM. Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15 AM. Boxing: Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men’s super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 AM. Badminton: PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women’s singles bronze medal play-off match: 5 PM. Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Men’s quarterfinal: 5:30 PM.