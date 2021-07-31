Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 8 Live Updates: All eyes on PV Sindhu’s semi-final clash

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu’s semi-final clash against Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying will be under the spotlight. Sindhu will either go into her second consecutive Olympics final or settle for a bronze medal. Either way, a medal is going to come India’s way adding to the silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu. Rani Rampal-led Indian hockey team will be looking for their second win and a chance to book a place in the quarter-finals.
Pooja Rani will go up against China’s Li Qian in the quarter-final clash. A win will help India assure another medal in the ongoing Games. Boxer Amit Panghal will als be featuring in his round of 16 bout against Colombia’s Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas.
Archery: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18 AM. Athletics: Seema Punia in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A: 6:00 AM. Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25 AM. Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B: 3:40 PM. Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20 PM. Boxing: Amit Panghal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men’s 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30 AM. Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36 PM. Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15 AM. Hockey: India vs South Africa in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:45 AM. Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35 AM. Shooting: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30 AM.