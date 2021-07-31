Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 8 Live Updates: All eyes on PV Sindhu’s semi-final clash

In February this year, 23-year-old boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a two-day trip to her village Baromukhia in Golaghat district in Assam from Army Sports Institute, Pune, where she was training. Her mother Mamoni Borgohain suffering from kidney failure and undergoing an operation in Kolkata, the Indian boxer made sure she was by her mother’s side in tough times.

She has not been home since, and now, she can carry an Olympic medal home. A 4-1 split decision over Chinese Taipei’s Nein-Chin Chen assures herself of at least a bronze medal in the 69kg category, making her only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

For the Borgohain family, it was a time to celebrate as well as remember the tough times they faced. “The biggest joy for us is to watch Lovlina play, and the medal she brings from Tokyo will be our prized possession. When her mother suffered a failure of both her kidneys, she was worried and would not sleep at night worrying about her. When we got the donor, she wanted to be with her. Even though she was able to spend only two days, she made sure she supported the family. It was a second life for my wife and to see Lovlina return with a medal from Tokyo will be a cherished moment for all of us after all the tough times,” told Lovlina’s father Tiken Borgohain, to The Indian Express.

India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)