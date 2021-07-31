scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 8 Live Updates: All eyes on PV Sindhu’s semi-final clash

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
July 31, 2021 3:00:04 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu’s semi-final clash against Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying will be under the spotlight. Sindhu will either go into her second consecutive Olympics final or settle for a bronze medal. Either way, a medal is going to come India’s way adding to the silver medal won by Mirabai Chanu. Rani Rampal-led Indian hockey team will be looking for their second win and a chance to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Pooja Rani will go up against China’s Li Qian in the quarter-final clash. A win will help India assure another medal in the ongoing Games. Boxer Amit Panghal will als be featuring in his round of 16 bout against Colombia’s Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas.

Archery: Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa (Japan) in Men’s Individual Pre-Quarterfinals Match: 7:18 AM. Athletics: Seema Punia in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification – Group A: 6:00 AM. Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Qualification- Group B: 7:25 AM. Sreeshankar in Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Group B: 3:40 PM. Badminton: PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s Singles Semifinal Match: 3:20 PM. Boxing: Amit Panghal vs Yurberjen Herney Martinez Rivas (Colombia) in Men’s 52kg Round of 16 bout: 7:30 AM. Pooja Rani vs Li Qian (China) in Women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout. 3:36 PM. Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2, which was suspended on Friday: 04:15 AM. Hockey: India vs South Africa in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:45 AM. Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 10, 11 and 12: 8:35 AM. Shooting: Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant in Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:30 AM.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 8 Live Updates: PV Sindhu will either go into her second consecutive Olympics final or settle for a bronze medal.

In February this year, 23-year-old boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a two-day trip to her village Baromukhia in Golaghat district in Assam from Army Sports Institute, Pune, where she was training. Her mother Mamoni Borgohain suffering from kidney failure and undergoing an operation in Kolkata, the Indian boxer made sure she was by her mother’s side in tough times.

She has not been home since, and now, she can carry an Olympic medal home. A 4-1 split decision over Chinese Taipei’s Nein-Chin Chen assures herself of at least a bronze medal in the 69kg category, making her only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

For the Borgohain family, it was a time to celebrate as well as remember the tough times they faced. “The biggest joy for us is to watch Lovlina play, and the medal she brings from Tokyo will be our prized possession. When her mother suffered a failure of both her kidneys, she was worried and would not sleep at night worrying about her. When we got the donor, she wanted to be with her. Even though she was able to spend only two days, she made sure she supported the family. It was a second life for my wife and to see Lovlina return with a medal from Tokyo will be a cherished moment for all of us after all the tough times,” told Lovlina’s father Tiken Borgohain, to The Indian Express.

India's Lovlina Borgohain India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welter weight 69kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

