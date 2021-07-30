Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 7 Live Updates: Sindhu, Borgohain one step away from assuring medal

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 7 Live Updates: PV Sindhu and Lovlina Borgohain will be under the spotlight (PTI and Reuters Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 7 Live Updates: It is going to be an action-packed day for the Indian contingent as they are a few events where the athletes are one win away from assuring an increase in India’s medal tally. There has been no additions to the medal count since Mirabai Chanu won the historic silver medal in weightlifting. PV Sindhu will take on Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in her quarterfinal match. Lovlina Borgohain will lock horns with Chinese Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen in her quarterfinal bout as well. After a disappointing shooting campaign laced with controversies, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat have another chance for better performance in women’s 25m pistol qualification rapid.

India’s athletics campaign will also begin as Avinash Sable, MP Jabir and Dutee Chand will compete in 300m Steeplechase, 400m Hurdles and 100m round one races. Archer Deepika Kumari will be seen in action in the pre-quarterfinals match. After qualifying for the hockey quarter-finals with an emphatic 3-11 win over Argentina, Manpreet Singh-led India will take on hosts Japan in their group stage game. On the other hand, Rani Rampal-led India will be looking for their first win when they take on Ireland.

Archery: Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (Russian Olympic Committee) in Women’s Individual Pre-quarterfinals Match: 6:00 AM. Athletics: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 Heat 2: 6:17 AM. M P Jabir in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 5: 8:27 AM.

Dutee Chand in Women’s 100m Round 1 Heats: 8:45 AM. Mixed 4x400m Relay Race Round 1 Heat 2: 4:42 PM. Badminton: P V Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) in Women’s Singles Quarterfinal Match: 1:15 PM. Boxing: Simranjit Kaur vs Sudaporn Seesondee (Thailand) in Women’s 60kg Round of 16 Bout: 8:18 AM. Lovlina Borgohain vs Nien-Chin Chen (Chinese Taipei) in Women’s 69kg Quarterfinal Bout: 8:48 AM. Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Dressage Day 1 Session 2: Starts at 2 PM. Golf: Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 2: 04:00 AM. Hockey: India vs Ireland in Women’s Pool A Match: 8:15 AM. India vs Japan in Men’s Pool A match: 3:00 PM. Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 and 9: 8:35 AM. Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race 9 and 10: 8:35 AM. Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race 9 and 10: 11:05 AM. Shooting: Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat in Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification Rapid: 5:30 AM followed by final at 10:30 AM.