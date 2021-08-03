scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: India take on World Champions Belgium in men’s hockey semi-final

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: All eyes will be on Manpreet Singh's men as they take on world champions Belgium in semi-final

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 3, 2021 3:00:04 am
india women hockey, tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2021 day 11, day 11 tokyo olympics 2020, tokyo olympics 2021 live, tokyo olympics india 2021, tokyo olympics 2020 india, tokyo olympics 2020 schedule, olympics, olympics 2021, olympics 2020, olympics 2021 schedule, olympics day 11, india at olympics, india at olympics 2020, india at olympics 2021, india at olympics 2021 day 11 schedule, india at olympics 2020 schedule, india at olympics day 11 fixtures, india at olympics day 11 matches schedule, india vs belgium men hockey semi final, sonam malik wresting tokyo olympics, annu rani javelin throw tokyo olympics, tajinder toor shot put tokyo olympicsTokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: Hardik Singh has been in phenomenal form in the Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh-led India will be taking on reigning world champion Belgium in the semi-final match of men’s hockey. This is India’s first semi-final after 49 years. India beat Great Britain by 3-1 in a high-voltage clash on Sunday. All three goals in the quarter-final were field goals and PR Sreejesh was at his best in the third quarter when Great Britain were on attack.

In women’s javelin throw event, India’s Annu Rani, the national record holder, will try to improve her personal best of 63.24 metres on Tuesday. The 28-year-old from Meerut is the first javelin thrower among women to enter Olympics and has been creating national records for the past seven years: Starting with 58.83m in 2014 and the recent one of 63.24m during Federation Cup in March this year. In 2019 Doha World Championships, the Asiad and Asian meet medallist was placed 8th. At Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Annu who booked Tokyo tickets through the world rankings, will be competing in Group A.

In wrestling, India begin their campaign at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba with Sonam Malik’s bout against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the round of 16 of the women’s 62kg freestyle category. It will be followed by semi-final bout later in the day if Malik qualifiers.

Athletics: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50 AM. Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45 PM. Hockey: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal: 7:00 AM. Wrestling: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30 AM start.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh's men as they take on world champions Belgium in semi-final. Annu Rani, Tajinder Toor, Sonam Malik start their campaign in respective events.

While pulling off their biggest heist at the Olympics, India made short work of Australia, quite literally.

Playing their biggest, most tense match ever, India resorted to a game of ‘mini hockey’, a tactical switch executed with breath-taking efficiency.

Sjoerd Marijne’s team started their quarterfinal by pressing high and unafraid to play long passes from the centre of the pitch to the attacking third, bypassing the midfield completely. But after drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored her first goal of the campaign to put India ahead in the 22nd minute, Australia got more aggressive, pushing India deep into their half in search of an equaliser.

That forced Marijne to deploy a different strategy at the start of the third quarter. Continuing with long passes to get some breathing space could have only led to easy interceptions, simple turnover of possession and more pressure on the defence.

Sjoerd Marijne, India women's hockey coach, india vs australia women hockey, india women hockey tokyo olympics, india vs australia quarter final This wasn’t the first time Marijne had adopted this tactic. (Source: Sjoerd Marijne/Twitter)

