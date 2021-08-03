Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: India take on World Champions Belgium in men’s hockey semi-final

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: Hardik Singh has been in phenomenal form in the Games.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 11 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh-led India will be taking on reigning world champion Belgium in the semi-final match of men’s hockey. This is India’s first semi-final after 49 years. India beat Great Britain by 3-1 in a high-voltage clash on Sunday. All three goals in the quarter-final were field goals and PR Sreejesh was at his best in the third quarter when Great Britain were on attack.

In women’s javelin throw event, India’s Annu Rani, the national record holder, will try to improve her personal best of 63.24 metres on Tuesday. The 28-year-old from Meerut is the first javelin thrower among women to enter Olympics and has been creating national records for the past seven years: Starting with 58.83m in 2014 and the recent one of 63.24m during Federation Cup in March this year. In 2019 Doha World Championships, the Asiad and Asian meet medallist was placed 8th. At Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Annu who booked Tokyo tickets through the world rankings, will be competing in Group A.

In wrestling, India begin their campaign at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba with Sonam Malik’s bout against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the round of 16 of the women’s 62kg freestyle category. It will be followed by semi-final bout later in the day if Malik qualifiers.

Athletics: Annu Rani in women’s javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:50 AM. Tajinderpal Singh Toor in men’s shot put Qualification Group A: 3:45 PM. Hockey: India vs Belgium in men’s semifinal: 7:00 AM. Wrestling: Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) in women’s 62kg. Seventh bout after 8:30 AM start.