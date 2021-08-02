scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Kamalpreet’s final throw, Rampal’s brigade face Aussie challenge

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: The Indian women's hockey team's grit will be put through a severe test when it takes on Australia in the Olympic quarterfinals

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
August 2, 2021 3:00:07 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 HighlightsTokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Highlights: Kamalpreet Kaur will be competing in discus throw final (PTI and Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: After a carnage-filled Day 9 where PV Sindhu bagged a bronze medal and India men’s hockey team reached the semi-final, the focus on Day 10 will be women’s hockey, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur and equestrian Fouaad Mirza. Sindhu added to India’s medal tally after a long wait since Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal. First up, Mirza will be in action for India followed by Chand’s 200m qualifier. If Chand manages to qualify, she will be competing in the semi-final later in the day.

Rani Rampal-led India will be facing a tough challenge to get to the semi-finals as they face Australia. Vandana Katariya will be in focus after her hat-trick against South Africa helped India stay in contention. India will also pin hopes on Kamalpreet as she will be throwing the 1kg disc in hope of a medal. Indian shooters have had a disappointing campaign in the Games so far.  Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will be looking to change that in 50m Rifle 3 positions qualifiers which will be followed by finals if the duo qualify.

India’s Day 10 schedule:

Athletics: Dutee Chand in Women’s 200m Heat 4: 7:25 AM. Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Final: 4:30 PM. Equestrian: Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6 AM. Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30 PM. Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15 PM. Hockey: India vs Australia in Women’s Quarterfinal: 8:30 AM. Shooting: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00 PM. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20 PM.

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Live Updates: The hat-trick scorer of last game, Vandana Katariya's form will be crucial against Australia in quarter-final

In the end, it felt strangely straightforward.

Playing an opponent who was fast, fit and tricky, P V Sindhu rose to the occasion like she usually does to turn her bronze medal playoff, which was expected to be a humdinger, into a no-contest.

Sindhu became only the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar — and the first woman from the country — to win two individual Olympic medals, dispatching China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

She also ensured India’s third medal of this Olympics — after the silver for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the assured bronze for boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Sindhu didn’t immediately realise all of this, though. As a backhand tap landed beyond her rival’s reach to seal the match, the Indian ace looked blankly at her coach, Park Tae San. It was only after the coach erupted in joy that the shuttler, too, let out a roar. “It still hasn’t sunk in,” Sindhu said, her voice quivering.

The glitter of bronze might not match the shiny silver she won in Rio, but Sindhu’s second medal is significant for multiple reasons.

PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu bronze medal, PV Sindhu Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, PV Sindhu first Indian woman 2 olympic medal Bronze medallist P.V. Sindhu of India poses with her medal. (Reuters Photo)

