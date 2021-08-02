Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: Kamalpreet’s final throw, Rampal’s brigade face Aussie challenge

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 10 Highlights: Kamalpreet Kaur will be competing in discus throw final (PTI and Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 10 Live Updates: After a carnage-filled Day 9 where PV Sindhu bagged a bronze medal and India men’s hockey team reached the semi-final, the focus on Day 10 will be women’s hockey, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur and equestrian Fouaad Mirza. Sindhu added to India’s medal tally after a long wait since Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal. First up, Mirza will be in action for India followed by Chand’s 200m qualifier. If Chand manages to qualify, she will be competing in the semi-final later in the day.

Rani Rampal-led India will be facing a tough challenge to get to the semi-finals as they face Australia. Vandana Katariya will be in focus after her hat-trick against South Africa helped India stay in contention. India will also pin hopes on Kamalpreet as she will be throwing the 1kg disc in hope of a medal. Indian shooters have had a disappointing campaign in the Games so far. Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will be looking to change that in 50m Rifle 3 positions qualifiers which will be followed by finals if the duo qualify.

India’s Day 10 schedule:

Athletics: Dutee Chand in Women’s 200m Heat 4: 7:25 AM. Kamalpreet Kaur in Women’s Discus Throw Final: 4:30 PM. Equestrian: Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6 AM. Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30 PM. Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15 PM. Hockey: India vs Australia in Women’s Quarterfinal: 8:30 AM. Shooting: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00 PM. Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20 PM.