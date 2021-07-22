Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The large Olympic rings are displayed in the Odaiba section of Tokyo ahead of the 2020 Olympics. (AP)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The Tokyo Olympics will be ceremonially flagged off with an opening ceremony in Japan on Friday night. The opening ceremony of the biggest sporting event in the world will only see a handful of athletes along with six officials representing India.

The Indian contingent will be led by flag bearers MC Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh in the opening Ceremony.

When will Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 2021 happen?

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 2021 will happen on July 23.

What time will Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 2021 begin?

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony 2021 will begin at 8 pm local time or 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time on 23rd July.

How can I watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony on TV?

The official broadcaster of Tokyo Olympics in India is Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on TV?

Tokyo Olympics in India will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network & will be Live Streamed on SonyLIV. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast with English commentary while Hindi commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.