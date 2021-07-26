Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally: Medal standings and where India stands

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Tally: The 2021 Olympics began officially on Friday. After the coronavirus pandemic forced the Tokyo Games to be pushed back by one year, athletes worldwide are now competing in Japan representing their respective nations and hoping to bring laurels for their respective countries. home.

But how will the final medal tally shape up? Which countries will come away with the most gold medals when all is said and done?

Here are the top 5 countries (and ties) along with India’s tally in terms of medal count during the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The table is sorted by the most gold medals won and also includes tallies for silver, bronze, and the total medals till day 3.