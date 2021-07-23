scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: An Olympics like no other, let the games begin

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: The Tokyo Olympics has already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 23, 2021 12:41:51 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 LiveTokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates. (AP Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: It’s an Olympics like no other — and the Tokyo Games are surely that — but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history.

The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators.

No foreign fans. No local attendance in Tokyo-area venues. A reluctant populace navigating a surge of virus cases amid a still-limited vaccination campaign. Athletes and their entourages confined to a quasi-bubble, under threat of deportation. Government minders and monitoring apps trying — in theory, at least — to track visitors’ every move. Alcohol curtailed or banned. Cultural exchanges, the kind that power the on-the-ground energy of most Games, are completely absent.

INDIA SCHEDULE 

July 23: Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, from 5:30 AM

July 23: Women’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Lovlina Borgohain, from 7:30 AM

July 23: Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Vikas Krishan, from 7:30 am

July 23: Men’s Super Heavyweight Round of 32 — Satish Kumar, from 1:30 PM

Live Blog

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates:

00:41 (IST)23 Jul 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live: Hello and Welcome

The Olympics in Tokyo open Friday, when the world's athletes will march behind their flag-bearers. With no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators. These will be Games without the carnival atmosphere, celebration, and fun that we’ve come to expect and look forward to. Definitely one for the history books.

All signs point to an utterly surreal and atomized Games, one that will divide Japan into two worlds during the month of Olympics and Paralympics competition. The International Olympic Committee added 18 new events to the Tokyo Games in a push toward gender equity. There are an equal number of women and men for every sport, excluding baseball and softball because of differing roster sizes.

