Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: An Olympics like no other, let the games begin

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates. (AP Photo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates: It’s an Olympics like no other — and the Tokyo Games are surely that — but this is an event that has persevered through wars, boycotts and now a pandemic over its 125-year modern history.

The Tokyo Olympics have already broken new ground because of the 12-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing it into an odd-numbered year for the first time. But with no fans permitted in Japan, foreign or local, it has the distinction of being the first Games without spectators.

No foreign fans. No local attendance in Tokyo-area venues. A reluctant populace navigating a surge of virus cases amid a still-limited vaccination campaign. Athletes and their entourages confined to a quasi-bubble, under threat of deportation. Government minders and monitoring apps trying — in theory, at least — to track visitors’ every move. Alcohol curtailed or banned. Cultural exchanges, the kind that power the on-the-ground energy of most Games, are completely absent.

INDIA SCHEDULE

July 23: Men’s, Women’s Individual Qualification Rounds, from 5:30 AM

July 23: Women’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Lovlina Borgohain, from 7:30 AM

July 23: Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Vikas Krishan, from 7:30 am

July 23: Men’s Super Heavyweight Round of 32 — Satish Kumar, from 1:30 PM