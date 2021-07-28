Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live Updates: Rani Rampal-led India take on Great Britain, PV Sindhu in action

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Day 5 Updates: PV Sindhu will play her second group stage match [Reuters (left), AP (right)]

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 5 Live Updates: After Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in weightlifting, India are still searching for their second medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. India have a chance of earning their second medal as Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will compete in the semi-final of Men’s lightweight double sculls. Rani Rampal-led Indian hockey team will be looking for their first win after losing to Germany and Netherlands without scoring a goal.

PV Sindhu will be seen in action again after her comprehensive win in the first game. The Rio Olympics silver-medallist will go up against Hong Kong’s NY Cheung in their second game of the Tokyo Olympics. Indian archers have the last chance to live up to the hype after crashing out in their respective events. Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav and Deepak Kumari will be competing in their respective elimination matches.

Team India Day 5 Schedule:

Hockey: India vs Great Britain in Women’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM. Badminton: P V Sindhu vs NY Cheung (Hong Kong) in Women’s Singles Group J Match: 7:30 AM. B Sai Praneeth vs M Caljouw (Netherlands) in Men’s Singles Group D Match: 2:30 PM. Archery: Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin (Ukraine) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30 AM. Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (Russian Olympic Committee) in Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 12:30 PM. Deepika Kumari vs Karma (Bhutan) in Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 2:15 PM. Rowing: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Semifinal 2: 8:00 AM. Sailing: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race 1 to 4: 8:30 AM. Boxing: Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib (Algeria) in Women’s 75kg Round of 16 Bout: 2:30 PM.