Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: India Hockey team, shooters, Sharath Kamal in focus

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: Team India will be hoping for a medal-winning effort after two medalless days. Indian shooters will be competing in mixed team events early on in the day which will be followed by finals if they qualify. Indian Men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will be looking for their second win in group stages after a humiliating loss against Australia where they conceded seven goals. India will be going up against Spain in their third game.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Indonesian shuttlers. The 39-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal will be carrying the hopes of India’s table tennis contingent after Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee were knocked out of the tournament. Lovlina Borgohain will also be seen in action in her round of 16 bout.
Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 India full schedule, timings:
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30 AM.
Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45 AM. Hockey: India vs Spain in Men’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM. Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 8:30 AM. Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men’s Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30 AM Sailing: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 08:35 AM. Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 08:45 AM. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race: 11:50. Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women’s 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33 AM.