Monday, July 26, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: India Hockey team, shooters, Sharath Kamal in focus

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: After getting knocked out in the singles event, Indian shooters have a shot at redemption in 10m Air Pistol and 10m Air Rifle mixed team qualifications.

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda |
July 27, 2021 3:00:07 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: Manpreet Singh-led India won their first match against New Zealand by 3-2 (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: Team India will be hoping for a medal-winning effort after two medalless days. Indian shooters will be competing in mixed team events early on in the day which will be followed by finals if they qualify. Indian Men’s hockey team led by Manpreet Singh will be looking for their second win in group stages after a humiliating loss against Australia where they conceded seven goals. India will be going up against Spain in their third game.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing to Indonesian shuttlers. The 39-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal will be carrying the hopes of India’s table tennis contingent after Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee were knocked out of the tournament. Lovlina Borgohain will also be seen in action in her round of 16 bout.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 4 India full schedule, timings:

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker and Yeshahswini Deswal/Abhishek Verma in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: 05:30 AM.
Elavenil Valarivan/Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil/Deepak Kumar in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification: 10:45 AM. Hockey: India vs Spain in Men’s Pool A match: 6:30 AM. Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Great Britain) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 8:30 AM. Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Ma Long (China) in Men’s Singles Round 3 Match: 8:30 AM Sailing: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 08:35 AM. Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 08:45 AM. KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men’s Skiff 49er Race: 11:50. Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain vs Nadine Apetz (Germany) in Women’s 69kg Round of 16 Bout: 11:33 AM.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: India Men's Hockey team will go up against Spain in their group stage game. Indian shooters will also have a shot at redemption in mixed qualifications. 

In his minute of delirium, Dean Boxall flouted every rule of the carefully-crafted Olympic playbook. He removed his mask, shouted, hugged, gave high-fives and ran around without a care. And it was hilarious. Unless of course, you were the panic-stricken volunteer who just kept repeating, “puh-lees-uh, puh-lees-uh...”

Boxall, in a state of trance, paid no heed. And he couldn’t be blamed. After witnessing one of the greatest races in Olympic history, it was tough to simply sit quietly and clap, as the rules mandate.

In a final for the ages, 20-year-old swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus chased down seemingly-unbeatable American legend Katie Ledecky on the last lap of the 400m freestyle race to take home the gold medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

As she touched the wall for the last time in the race, Titmus’ coach Boxall broke into a wild celebration that is sure to become a meme, while the winner herself was so overcome with emotion that it barely registered to her that Ledecky, in a remarkable show of respect after a heart-breaking loss, hugged and congratulated the Australian.

“I can’t believe it. I’m over the moon,” Titmus said.

This was the most anticipated swimming showdown at the Tokyo Olympics. And somehow, the trans-Pacific hype around the Titmus vs Ledecky clash lived up to the billing.

Ariarne Titmus, Ariarne Titmus coach, Ariarne Titmus swimming, Ariarne Titmus 400m freestyle swimming, Ariarne Titmus coach celebration, Katie Ledecky Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

