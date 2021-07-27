Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 Live Updates: India Hockey team, shooters, Sharath Kamal in focus

In his minute of delirium, Dean Boxall flouted every rule of the carefully-crafted Olympic playbook. He removed his mask, shouted, hugged, gave high-fives and ran around without a care. And it was hilarious. Unless of course, you were the panic-stricken volunteer who just kept repeating, “puh-lees-uh, puh-lees-uh...”

Boxall, in a state of trance, paid no heed. And he couldn’t be blamed. After witnessing one of the greatest races in Olympic history, it was tough to simply sit quietly and clap, as the rules mandate.

In a final for the ages, 20-year-old swimming sensation Ariarne Titmus chased down seemingly-unbeatable American legend Katie Ledecky on the last lap of the 400m freestyle race to take home the gold medal at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

As she touched the wall for the last time in the race, Titmus’ coach Boxall broke into a wild celebration that is sure to become a meme, while the winner herself was so overcome with emotion that it barely registered to her that Ledecky, in a remarkable show of respect after a heart-breaking loss, hugged and congratulated the Australian.

“I can’t believe it. I’m over the moon,” Titmus said.

This was the most anticipated swimming showdown at the Tokyo Olympics. And somehow, the trans-Pacific hype around the Titmus vs Ledecky clash lived up to the billing.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)