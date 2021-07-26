scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Long Reads
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: Sumit Nagal battles Daniil Medvedev

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: After a medalless day 2, India will be hoping for a better performance from their athletes on day three.

By: Sports Desk Written by Mihir Vasavda | Tokyo |
Updated: July 26, 2021 5:09:11 am
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: Nagal takes on Medvedev

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: After a poor outing on Day 2, India will be hoping for a better performance from their athletes on the third day of the Olympics. Indian men’s archery team comprising Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will be in action. So will be tennis star Sumit Nagal who faces World No.2 Daniil Medvedev. Also in action will be boxer Ashish Kumar. The Indian women’s hockey team begin their campaign against Germany on Day 4.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to advance to the next round of the men’s doubles event. C Bhavani Devi will be in action when she takes part in the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be competing in the men’s laser race and women’s laser radial race respectively. Shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be participating in the men’s skeet event. Swimmer Sajan Prakash will also be competing in men’s 200m butterfly heats.

Remaining matches Day 3: Fencing: C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30 AM | Archery: India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 AM | Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men’s Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30 AM | Shooting: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men’s Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30 AM | Tennis: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men’s Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 AM | Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 8:35 AM | Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 AM | Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 11:05 AM | Table  Tennis: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women’s Singles Round 3 match 12:00 PM | Mens’ Skeet Final: 12:20 PM (if Khan and Bajwa qualify) | Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men’s 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 PM | Swimming: Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45 PM | Hockey: India vs Germany in Women’s Pool A match: 5:45 PM

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3: 

05:09 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Worst hockey defeat on bad day

With a little bit of meanness and a whole lot of aggression, Australia condemned India to its heaviest defeat at the Olympics in the 128 matches played on the biggest stage – the previous one being the 6-1 loss, also to Australia, at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

The Colin Batch-coached side played with a level of efficiency that would have made the Japanese proud and showed they have no sense of occasion. The last time Australia scored seven or more past India at a major competition – the 2010 Commonwealth Games final – there was no space to move inside the stadium and the entire country was hooked. (Read More)

04:55 (IST)26 Jul 2021
Day 3 Live:

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of Tokyo Olympics as India look to increase their medal tally. We have a number of events lined up for India today, starting with fencing. Our Olympic reporter Mihir Vasavda is on the ground, bringing live updates from Tokyo. Stay tuned for live updates of the day for India and the world here. 

On Sunday, hopes were once again pinned on the hockey team to salvage what had been a largely miserable day for India at Tokyo 2020, save for a few impressive wins by PV SindhuMary Kom and Manika Batra. The afterglow of the silver medal that Mirabai Chanu won on Saturday was already beginning to wear off on the Indian contingent. At the shooting range in Asaka, which was an American army camp from 1945 to 1960, the bubble that the shooting team was living in was burst after none of the rifle and pistol shooters could make the final of their events.

An hour’s drive away at Ariake, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina surrendered their advantage to bow out in the women’s doubles first round while Manish Kaushik lost his opening bout, making it two defeats out of two for India’s male boxers at these Olympics.

On a hot, extremely sultry day when even laptops needed coolers, looking for an Indian win was tougher than searching for a drop of water in a dry, arid land. It was expected that the men’s hockey team would at least put up a fight against the Australians, if not beat them. But placing hopes on the hockey team is like a hopeless gambler placing one final bet, convinced he’ll break even. (READ FULL STORY)

