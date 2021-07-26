Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: Sumit Nagal battles Daniil Medvedev

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: Nagal takes on Medvedev

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3 Live Updates: After a poor outing on Day 2, India will be hoping for a better performance from their athletes on the third day of the Olympics. Indian men’s archery team comprising Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai will be in action. So will be tennis star Sumit Nagal who faces World No.2 Daniil Medvedev. Also in action will be boxer Ashish Kumar. The Indian women’s hockey team begin their campaign against Germany on Day 4.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to advance to the next round of the men’s doubles event. C Bhavani Devi will be in action when she takes part in the Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match. Sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan will be competing in the men’s laser race and women’s laser radial race respectively. Shooters Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will be participating in the men’s skeet event. Swimmer Sajan Prakash will also be competing in men’s 200m butterfly heats.

Remaining matches Day 3: Fencing: C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women’s Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30 AM | Archery: India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 AM | Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men’s Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30 AM | Shooting: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men’s Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30 AM | Tennis: Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men’s Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30 AM | Sailing: Vishnu Saravanan in Men’s Laser Race: 8:35 AM | Badminton: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men’s Doubles Group A Match: 9:10 AM | Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Laser Radial Race: 11:05 AM | Table Tennis: Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women’s Singles Round 3 match 12:00 PM | Mens’ Skeet Final: 12:20 PM (if Khan and Bajwa qualify) | Boxing: Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men’s 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 PM | Swimming: Sajan Prakash in Men’s 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45 PM | Hockey: India vs Germany in Women’s Pool A match: 5:45 PM