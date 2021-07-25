Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: PV Sindhu, Mary Kom begin their campaign, India take on Australia in Men’s Hockey

Tokyo Olympics Day 2 Live Updates: PV Sindhu will begin her campaign in hope for gold

Mirabai Chanu’s historic silver medal in weightlifting lifted Indian athletes’ spirits on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics. India would like to improve their medal tally as there are multiple events where Indian athletes will be participating on Day 2 of the Games. After a disappointing day for Indian shooting contingent, all eyes will be on Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal as they will be the first to compete on Day 2. Soon after, artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak will be under the spotlight. In Rio Olympics, Dipa Karmakar came within touching distance of winning the bronze medal.

PV Sindhu will be beginning her Olympics campaign against her Israeli opponent. Sindhu bagged the silver medal in the previous edition and will be looking to better her record this time. Sania Mirza will be in action as well as she will play with Ankita Raina in Women’s Doubles. Manika Batra will play her second-round match as well. One of the main events of the game will be played in the afternoon as Mary Kom boxes in the flyweight category. Later in the day, India’s Men’s Hockey team will also be involved in a high-voltage clash against Australia. India won their first game against New Zealand on Day 1 and a win against Australia will help them advance from the group stage.

Tokyo Olympics, Day 2 Schedule:

Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal (Shooting, Women’s 10m air pistol) – 5:30 AM

Pranati Nayak (Artistic Gymnastics) – 6:30 AM

Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa (Men’s Skeet Qualification): 6:30 AM

PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Badminton, Women’s Singles)- 7:10 AM

Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina vs Lyudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Tennis, Women’s Doubles) – 7:30 AM

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2) – 8:10 AM

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing, Women’s Laser radial race 1) – 8:35 AM

Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar (Shooting, Men’s 10m air pistol) – 9:30 AM

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Lam Siu Hang (Table Tennis, Men’s Singles) – 10:30 AM

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing, Men’s Laser round race 1) – 11:05 AM

Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Table Tennis, Women’s Singles) – 12 PM

MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez (Boxing, Women’s flyweight category) – 1:30 PM

India vs Australia (Men’s Hockey) – 3 PM IST

Manish Kaushik (Men’s 63kg Round of 32 Bout) 3:06 PM

Maana Patel (Women’s 100m backstroke) – 3:32 PM

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly) – 3:50 PM and 4:15 PM

Srihari Nataraj (Men’s 100m backstroke) – 4:26 PM