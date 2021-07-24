Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 1 Live Updates: Big day for Indian medal prospects

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: The games officially begin. (AP)

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 1: The Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was declared open by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito after which tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame’s long journey from Greece to these delayed Olympics. The cauldron sat atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji. It was a sphere that opened like a flower, “to embody vitality and hope,” organizers said. A second cauldron has been placed in Tokyo’s waterfront area was to be lit after the opening ceremony.

The games, delayed for a year by the pandemic, have had competition taking place since earlier in the week, but are not considered officially having started until the opening ceremony. Here is the Indian schedule for the day–

July 24: Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification — Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela from 5 AM

July 24: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification — Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, from 9:30 AM

July 24: Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final — Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela (if qualify), from 10:15 AM

July 24: Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final — Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma (if qualify), from 12 PM

July 24: Women’s 48kg Round of 32, Successive Rounds — Sushila Devi Likmabam, from 7:30 AM

July 24: Women’s 49kg Medal Round — Mirabai Chanu, from 10:20 AM

July 24: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 — Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra, from 7:45 AM

July 24: Hockey Men’s Pool A — India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM

July 24: Hockey Women’s Pool A — India vs Netherlands, 5:15 PM

July 24: Men’s Welterweight Round of 32 — Vikas Krishan, from 3:50 PM