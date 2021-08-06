We are playing for country, casteist remarks shouldn’t happen: Vandana Kataria

India's Vandana Katariya celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Britain during their women's field hockey bronze medal match, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

India forward Vandana Katariya, whose heroic performances were one of the highlights of the hockey team’s dream run at the Tokyo Olympics, said she wished an end to casteist slurs and hoped people back the team.

After India lost to Argentina in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, Vandana’s family alleged a group of youths in their locality in Haridwar burst crackers, danced in celebration and passed casteist remarks. The police, on Thursday, arrested the main accused, Vijaypal, following a complaint. According to a statement from Haridwar Police, an FIR under IPC Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and SC/ST Act has been lodged against three persons Vijay Pal, Ankur Pal and Sumit Chauhan and other unidentified persons at Sidcul police station.

Speaking after India’s 4-3 loss to Britain in a hard-fought bronze medal playoff match, Vandana, who scored one of India’s three goals, said she heard about the incident that took place back home but hadn’t spoken to her family yet. When asked if she had any message for her family, the 26-year-old said: “Hum log country ke liye khel rahe hai .. aur jo bhi kuch bhi ho raha hai, uske liye kuch bhi na kare, like ‘caste-ing baazi’ jo maine thoda sa suna tha, woh sab na ho. (We all are playing for the country, and whatever is happening, shouldn’t happen, like casteist comments. Whatever little I have heard about it, don’t do that.)

India’s Navneet Kaur (25) and Vandana Katariya (16) react after losing their women’s field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Britain won 4-3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) India’s Navneet Kaur (25) and Vandana Katariya (16) react after losing their women’s field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Britain won 4-3. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

She further added, “Sirf hockey ke baare mein soche, aur young girls hain, aur hum log country ke liye he khel rahe hain, toh hum sab ko ek hona chahiye, matlab har cheez ko. (Only think about hockey, there are young girls, we are playing for the country, so we have to be one, I mean in every aspect.)”

The player’s brother Chandra Shekhar had earlier told this paper: “They said how can people of my caste play in the national team? Our family is in a state of fear because the youths also threatened to kill us. We have filed a complaint narrating the entire incident.”

Vandana did not make specific comments related to the incident, saying shell speak about it only after she talks with her family. “I have kept my phone switched off from the time I have come here so I haven’t spoken to anyone,” she said. “When I speak to them about, I’ll make comments about this incident. Just that we are all playing for the country.”

Vandana’s road to Tokyo had been littered with challenges. When she was growing up, many in the same neighborhood, where her family was abused this week, didn’t want her to play hockey. She could do so only after her late father, Nahar Singh, took on those who thought girls shouldn’t play. Three months ago, when her father passed away, she couldn’t attend his funeral as she was confined to a bio-bubble in Bengaluru while training for the Olympics.

In spite of all the challenges, she emerged as one of India’s star players in Tokyo. After a rocky start to their campaign, India qualified for the knockout rounds for the first time in history thanks largely to Vandana’s hat-trick in the last group stage game against South Africa. The team then stunned former champions Australia in their quarterfinal before losing to Argentina in the semifinals and Britain in the bronze medal match. They ultimately finished fourth, which is their best finish in 41 years.

Vandana said she was proud of the team’s efforts. “First of all, our entire team has worked very hard for this and I am really, really proud of them. We improved match by match. It feels really nice to reach this far,” she said.