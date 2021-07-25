Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu says she has been working on ‘aggression and technique’

PV Sindhu of India in action during the match against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel. (Reuters)

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Sunday said she has worked on her aggression in the past five years and promised a very “different” version of herself after making a winning start at the ongoing Olympics.

Five years back, Sindhu was not considered a medal prospect but she stunned the world with her stellar run which ended with an unprecedented silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro.

However, this time around, the 26-year-old from Hyderabad is India’s biggest hope for a gold at Tokyo.

“Mentally, physically and experience-wise, a lot has changed. Coming to (Tokyo) 2020 is completely different; back then there were no expectations,” the reigning world champion said after making a winning start to her campaign on Sunday with a straight-game win over Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova.

“I know that I have worked hard and given all my heart all of these years and I think it’s time to show now. I’ve been working on my aggression and my technique and you will definitely see a different Sindhu.”

The soft-spoken Indian ace was not known for her aggression till five years back and it was chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, who had transformed her into an aggressive player ahead of the Rio Games.

It reaped dividends as Sindhu weaved a series of stunning performances to claim the silver.

“It’s always nice to get that medal back then at Rio,” Sindhu, seeded sixth, said.

“Tokyo is a fresh start, I would say. It’s always important to just be ready every single day because you can’t expect that you will again be a medallist.

“It’s not like that because everybody is going to be on their top form and nobody is going to give it away easily.”

The Tokyo Olympics is being held without any spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sindhu said she will miss the crowd support.

“I’m sure I’m going to miss the crowd and spectators but I’m sure everybody (back home) is giving me that support and showing me their love and hoping for the best to happen.”

Sindhu on Sunday beat the 58th ranked Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7 21-10 in a lop-sided opening Group J match.

She will next face Hong Kong’s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.