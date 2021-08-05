Tokyo 2020: Punjab men’s hockey players to get cash award of Rs 1 crore each

August 5, 2021 12:08:37 pm
With the Indian men’s hockey team winning a medal after 41 years at Olympics, defeating Germany with 5-4 for a bronze, Punjab Sports and Youth Services Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi Thursday, announced that Punjab government would bestow state hockey players with Rs 1 crore each.
The Sports Minister tweeted, “On this historic day for #IndianHockey, I am delighted to announce a cash award of Rs 1 crore each to players from #Punjab. We await your return to celebrate the much deserving medal in #Olympics.”
He said that it was absolutely a ‘Gripping Match!’
“Our boys have done it in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and bringing an Olympic medal home after 41 years. India and Punjab is proud of this Brilliant Team Play,” he said.
Rana Sodhi said that of total 20 players from Punjab who went to participate in Olympics, 11 are in the Indian hockey team.
