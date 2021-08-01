scorecardresearch
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Small protest outside tennis venue

By: AP |
August 1, 2021 3:07:23 pm
Tokyo OlympicsAnti-Olympics protestors hold placards in front of the fence around the athlete village of the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo)

A group of about 10 people has been protesting across the street from the tennis venue where the men’s singles gold-medal match is being played.

The group is chanting in English with megaphones saying “No more Olympics” and “Stop playing games. Cancel the Olympics.”

One protester held a sign that said, “Stop playing the Games. People are suffering and dying! Save lives, not the Olympics!”

The chants could be heard inside the Center Court stadium where Alexander Zverev of Germany is playing Karen Khachanov of ROC. Play was not interrupted.

Police were intervening and moving the group away from the venue.

