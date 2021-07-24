scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Must Read

Tokyo 2020: Judoka Sushila Devi faces early exit after loss in her round of 32 clash

Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki, a 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, pinned Sushila Devi for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 contest.

By: PTI | Tokyo |
Updated: July 24, 2021 9:38:23 am
Shushila Devi was India's lone representative at the Tokyo Olympics from judo. (IJF)

Indian judoka Sushila Devi’s challenge in the Tokyo Olympics came to an early end as she lost her contest to Hungarian Eva Csernoviczki, who qualified for a round of 16 clash against Japan’s Funa Tonaki, here on Saturday.

Csernoviczki, a 2012 London edition bronze medallist, pinned Sushila for a full 20 seconds to claim the Ippon and win the round of 32 match.

Sushila fought hard for a major part of the bout until she committed a small error, which proved to be disastrous for the Indian and cost her the match.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It was always going to be tough for the 26 year-old from Manipur at the world’s premier sporting competition.
Sushila was the only Indian Judo athlete at this year’s Olympic Games.

Sushila, who considers boxing icon M C Mary Kom as her inspiration, started well against the Hungarian but floundered after that.

Sushila, who competes in the 48kg category, had qualified for her maiden Games via continental quota.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 24: Latest News

Advertisement