Tokyo 2020: India’s knockout hopes alive after South Africa win in women’s hockey

Updated: July 31, 2021 11:03:20 am
The Indian women’s hockey team defeated lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in the final Pool A match to record its second consecutive win and keep alive its quarterfinal hopes in the Olympics here on Saturday.
Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal getter for India.
Vandana Katariya scores first-ever hat-trick by an Indian woman in #Olympics history, keeps India’s hopes alive in #hockey #Tokyo2020 LIVE: https://t.co/fnqQYda3Un pic.twitter.com/e7Y9svm8Mw
— Express Sports (@IExpressSports) July 31, 2021
South Africa’s goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th).
With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games.
India’s fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland.
The Indians will have to wait till the evening to know their fate. A Ireland loss or a draw will be enough for India to seal their place in the quarterfinals.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-