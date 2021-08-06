scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 06, 2021
Must Read

‘Won a billion hearts’: India finish fourth in women’s hockey at Tokyo Olympics

The maiden Olympic medal remained out of bounds for India as 2016 Rio Games gold-medallists Great Britain came out on top in the women's hockey bronze play-off at the Tokyo Olympics.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 6, 2021 9:59:30 am
India players line up prior to their women's hockey bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

India faltered in a hard-fought women’s hockey bronze play-off on Friday as they lost 4-3 to world number four Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Rani Rampal-led side had already created history by entering their first-ever Olympic semi-finals. But the maiden medal remained out of bounds as 2016 Rio Games gold-medallists Great Britain came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

The heartbreak came a day after the men’s hockey team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.

In their third-ever Olympics, India achieved their highest-ever finish after finishing 12th in 2016 Rio and fourth in 1980 Moscow, where only six teams participated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 06: Latest News

Advertisement