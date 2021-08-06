‘Won a billion hearts’: India finish fourth in women’s hockey at Tokyo Olympics

India players line up prior to their women's hockey bronze medal match against Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

India faltered in a hard-fought women’s hockey bronze play-off on Friday as they lost 4-3 to world number four Great Britain at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Rani Rampal-led side had already created history by entering their first-ever Olympic semi-finals. But the maiden medal remained out of bounds as 2016 Rio Games gold-medallists Great Britain came out on top in the pulsating encounter.

The heartbreak came a day after the men’s hockey team ended a 41-year-old medal drought by clinching bronze with a 5-4 win over Germany.

We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

We did not win a medal, but I think we have won something bigger. We have made Indians proud again and we inspired millions of girls that dreams CAN come true as long as you work hard for it and believe it! Thanks for all the support! 🇮🇳 — Sjoerd Marijne (@SjoerdMarijne) August 6, 2021

This being our @TheHockeyIndia eves highest finish at the #Olympics – tough luck but they fought superbly till the end! They have won the nations heart and we are proud of them 💪🏼 #Tokyo2020 #Hockey https://t.co/We9jLl0ul7 — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 6, 2021

In the long list of India’s fourth place finishes at the #Olympics, this one will rank right up there with some of the most famous ones. What a dream this has been for a very special bunch of players. Stuff of legends #tokyo2020 #hockey — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 6, 2021

@SjoerdMarijne is walking up to each of his player and giving them a big, tight hug. Savita is on her knees, sobbing and is being consoled by @jannekeschopman#hockey #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/cv3Glf5ITO — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 6, 2021

The performance of the Indian women’s hockey team has been one of the best stories of the Tokyo #Olympics They played as a team and gave it their all. Cannot ask for any more. Thank you for giving us fans so many wonderful memories 🙏🇮🇳🏑 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 6, 2021

Well done to my daughters for making it this far at the #Olympics. Don’t be discouraged by today’s outcome. Thank you for igniting the hope in all of us and I’m sure this is only the beginning of a medal laden future! #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 6, 2021

GB played better than us no doubt. We have lost to a better team there’s no shame in that. We celebrated the medal yesterday, we must stand with them during this loss as well. They give it their all. Proud of #Ourgirls — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 6, 2021

Nothing but respect for our girls who gave their best. We are very proud of you and I am sure they will only get better. #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/aD0XIxN9Dh — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 6, 2021

You gave it your all. Proud of how you played. Won a billion hearts. Created history and inspired the next gen #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #womenhockeyindia — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again @TheHockeyIndia . #IndvsGBR pic.twitter.com/b6RSXbp9rN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2021

We will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympics women’s hockey team who are from Haryana. I congratulate the Indian team for their praiseworthy performance at #TokyoOlympics: Haryana CM ML Khattar pic.twitter.com/Aa0J607YL3 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

In their third-ever Olympics, India achieved their highest-ever finish after finishing 12th in 2016 Rio and fourth in 1980 Moscow, where only six teams participated.