‘An emotional moment’: India end Olympic medal drought in men’s hockey

India players celebrate a goal by Hardik Singh during the men's hockey bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

India ended a long, excruciating wait of 41 years as they bagged the bronze medal in men’s hockey after defeating Germany 5-4 in the play-off at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

After going down 1-3 down early in the second quarter, India bounced back in style with the help of Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to make it 3-3 just before the half-time break. The eight-time Olympic gold medallists turned up the heat at the start of the third quarter as they raced to a 5-3 lead owing to two quick goals by Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Despite pulling one back in the final quarter of the contest, Germany failed to turn things around to the delight of the Manpreet Singh-led side.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to Indian Men’s Hockey Team! This is a big moment- the whole country is proud of your achievement. Well-deserved victory! #Olympics — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2021

What an incredible game! Another medal for team India. So happy for our men’s hockey team. Well done!#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yxISeXjVaD — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2021

An emotional moment for the entire nation, a moment of pride. The long wait has ended! Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Hockey team for their splendid achievement. @TheHockeyIndia — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 5, 2021

COME ON, INDIA! The long wait has ended! This has been an Olympic Games of grit and guts for both our hockey teams and we have a medal for it (and maybe two). I am taking this energy with me to training today 💥. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 5, 2021

Will be totally asking for a recording of this India-Germany game at some point. Till then, we are all the Indian Hockey Team today! Fantastic fightback, boys. To see us on the podium of an Olympic Games after 41 years is all things emotional. GET IN! #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 5, 2021

Speechless…. Only tears can express what this nation is feeling today. Thankyou @TheHockeyIndia for making us cry today — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 5, 2021

Wooohooooooo yessss !!!!! 🥉 #Hockey What a match… Indiaaaaa India 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳.. Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia . That last penalty corner . @16Sreejesh 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 5, 2021

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

Lion Hearts !!!! can’t say enough about the attitude , first coming back and then holding on . Congrats @TheHockeyIndia on making history. Truly emotional moment for the country. #allthatglittersisnotgold #Olympics — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) August 5, 2021

Wow ! Wow !

Elated seeing the Indian Hockey Team coming back in grand style from being 3-1 down, fighting back and winning the bronze medal match against Germany, India’s first medal in #Hockey since 1980 .#IndvsGer.

Many congratulations @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/gE2DBEnm5T — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 5, 2021

Well done boys 🇮🇳 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 5, 2021

Congratulations 🇮🇳 . Bronze in Hockey after 41 yrs . What a game. Proud of Indian Hockey. @TheHockeyIndia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/JkJVZYWNp3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2021

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

🥉 Well done Indian hockey team on winning the historic Bronze. Proud of the entire team. 🇮🇳 #Hockey@manpreetpawar07 @TheHockeyIndia — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) August 5, 2021

The penalty corner in the last 6 seconds was nerve wrecking. Massive massive performance and result for 🇮🇳 Both men’s and women’s @TheHockeyIndia team have redefined the meaning of BELIEF for me. #Hockey #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/sfl9gLRr1q — Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) August 5, 2021

41 years was a long wait . 🥉

Well done boys @manpreetpawar07 and Team . You’ve been stunning on the field .

We are all so proud of you .

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/YZgAevDYaE — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) August 5, 2021

After the gold at the 1980 Moscow Games, this is India’s first Olympic medal in men’s hockey. So far, they have won eight golds, one silver, and three bronzes.