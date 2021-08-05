scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 05, 2021
Must Read

‘An emotional moment’: India end Olympic medal drought in men’s hockey

India ended a long, excruciating wait of 41 years as they bagged the bronze medal in men's hockey after defeating Germany 5-4 in the play-off at the Tokyo Olympics.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 5, 2021 9:30:18 am
India players celebrate a goal by Hardik Singh during the men's hockey bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

India ended a long, excruciating wait of 41 years as they bagged the bronze medal in men’s hockey after defeating Germany 5-4 in the play-off at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

After going down 1-3 down early in the second quarter, India bounced back in style with the help of Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh to make it 3-3 just before the half-time break. The eight-time Olympic gold medallists turned up the heat at the start of the third quarter as they raced to a 5-3 lead owing to two quick goals by Rupinder Pal Singh and Simranjeet Singh.

Despite pulling one back in the final quarter of the contest, Germany failed to turn things around to the delight of the Manpreet Singh-led side.

After the gold at the 1980 Moscow Games, this is India’s first Olympic medal in men’s hockey. So far, they have won eight golds, one silver, and three bronzes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 05: Latest News

Advertisement