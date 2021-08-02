‘Our girls have created history’: India into first Olympic semis in women’s hockey

India women’s hockey team created history on Monday when they beat three-time Olympic champion Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60 minutes of play.

Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.

🇮🇳 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🙌#IND beat and knock out world no. 2 #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! 😍👏#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/HgBcsHg5Ob — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021

India’s dream is coming to reality! Our Women’s Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India’s Men’s and Women’s teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Congrats to the Indian women’s hockey team. Incredible to beat mighty Australia 1-0 in the QF of the Olympics. So proud. Just for perspective, we lost 1-6 to Australia in Rio 2016. But today, our Indian women were sublime. Brave warriors!! #OLYMPICS #HOCKEY — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021

Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021

India’s women’s #hockey team, which finished 12th out of 12 teams at the Rio #Olympics, beat Australia 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the #Tokyo2020.

What a remarkable turnaround by this truly special group led by @imranirampal and coached by @SjoerdMarijne — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021

They can barely believe. Tears all around on the pitch. Indian women’s team has marched into the Olympic semifinal. #hockey #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SDPj0haVpA — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021

Inspiring performance after inspiring performance after inspiring performance after inspiring performance Thank you for making us believe! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 2, 2021

That was nerve-wracking but the girls are through to the semis in hockey at the Olympics for the first time ever! What a show of grit, courage and desire. Go on and win this completely 🏆 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 2, 2021

If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages!

First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that’s how you do it – with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 2, 2021

Our girls have created history.

Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021

Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!

Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.

Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021

Well done to our girls they did their best and congratulations to India, good luck 👍 https://t.co/BddvYlofME — David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 2, 2021

Congratulations to the 🇮🇳 Women’s Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals. You’ve made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2 — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021