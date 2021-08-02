‘Our girls have created history’: India into first Olympic semis in women’s hockey

Updated: August 2, 2021 10:35:36 am
India women’s hockey team created history on Monday when they beat three-time Olympic champion Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60 minutes of play.
Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.
🇮🇳 HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE!!! 🙌#IND beat and knock out world no. 2 #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! 😍👏#Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/HgBcsHg5Ob
— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 2, 2021
India’s dream is coming to reality! Our Women’s Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India’s Men’s and Women’s teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021
Congrats to the Indian women’s hockey team. Incredible to beat mighty Australia 1-0 in the QF of the Olympics. So proud. Just for perspective, we lost 1-6 to Australia in Rio 2016. But today, our Indian women were sublime. Brave warriors!! #OLYMPICS #HOCKEY
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 2, 2021
Incredible Morning. So proud of our women’s hockey team. Nothing unites us the way sport does !!! #twomoretogo
— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 2, 2021
India’s women’s #hockey team, which finished 12th out of 12 teams at the Rio #Olympics, beat Australia 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the #Tokyo2020.
What a remarkable turnaround by this truly special group led by @imranirampal and coached by @SjoerdMarijne
— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021
They can barely believe. Tears all around on the pitch. Indian women’s team has marched into the Olympic semifinal. #hockey #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/SDPj0haVpA
— Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) August 2, 2021
Inspiring performance after inspiring performance after inspiring performance after inspiring performance
Thank you for making us believe!
— Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 2, 2021
That was nerve-wracking but the girls are through to the semis in hockey at the Olympics for the first time ever! What a show of grit, courage and desire. Go on and win this completely 🏆 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Hockey
— Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 2, 2021
Wowowowowow ! #ChakDeIndia 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #Hockey
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) August 2, 2021
If you thought Sunday was good then our women have just gone and made Monday exceptional with a performance for the ages!
First semifinal appearance in an Olympic Games and that’s how you do it – with a big, solid fight. Had us glued throughout. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020
— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 2, 2021
THESE GIRLS HAVE DONE IT! THEY HAVE DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! 🙌
The #IND women’s #hockey team are into the SEMI-FINALS after beating #AUS 1-0 👏👏#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sE5lwjaTMW
— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 2, 2021
Our girls have created history.
Beaten #AUS in the quarter-final match of women’s #hockey by 1-0 to seal their spot in SEMI-FINAL for the first time ever! Best wishes for the semis. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iZj3H4GPs8
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 2, 2021
Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi!
Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride.
Chak De India #Hockey pic.twitter.com/c9I5KZFaZ5
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2021
Well done to our girls they did their best and congratulations to India, good luck 👍 https://t.co/BddvYlofME
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) August 2, 2021
Congratulations to the 🇮🇳 Women’s Hockey Team for entering the #Olympic semi-finals.
You’ve made India proud! Best wishes for the next match. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/1JLNz3dWU2
— Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 2, 2021
You’re my hero Savita 🙌🙌🇮🇳🇮🇳🏑 https://t.co/TsPK955A7M
— Aditi Chauhan GK 🇮🇳 (@aditi03chauhan) August 2, 2021
Best performance women team @TheHockeyIndia congratulations @imranirampal and team india #ChakDeIndia #hockeyindia pic.twitter.com/tQVlGPrOzx
— Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) August 2, 2021
