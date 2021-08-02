scorecardresearch
‘Our girls have created history’: India into first Olympic semis in women’s hockey

A day after the men's team entered the Olympic semi-finals following a 49-year gap, India women's hockey side also entered the history books with a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarter-finals.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: August 2, 2021 10:35:36 am
India will face Australia in the women's hockey semi-finals. (PTI)

India women’s hockey team created history on Monday when they beat three-time Olympic champion Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Rani Rampal-led side defended well with excellent turnovers and kept the pressure on the Aussies during the entire 60 minutes of play.

Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. In the fourth and final quarter, goalkeeper Savita came clutch as she kept the Aussies at bay.

