Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Tokyo Olympics: 23 coaches, staff to accompany 26-member India athletics team

At least three personal coaches have been named in the list released by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday evening.

By: Sports Desk |
July 10, 2021 11:19:26 pm
olympicsThe Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8. (File)

National chief athletics coach P Radhakrishnan Nair will lead a team — 13 coaches, eight support staff and two officials — that will accompany the Indian athletes for the Tokyo Olympics commencing from July 23.

The 26-member Indian athletics team was announced early this week.

Personal coaches Rakhi Tyagi of women’s discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Singh of race walker Sandeep Kumar, S Murali, father and coach, of men’s long jumper M Sreeshankar too have been included in the list released by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday evening.

“We have selected coaches and support staff as per requirement of our athletes who have qualified for the Games, ” AFI chief Adille J Sumariwalla said in a press release.

Coaches: P Radhakrishnan Nair, Galina Bukharina, Dr Klaus, Mohinder Singh, Uwe Hohn, Rajmohan K, Amrish Kumar, Alexander Artsybashev, S Murali, N Ramesh, Alexander Sinitsyn, Rakhi Tyagi and Gurmeet Singh.

Support staff: Elmira Kiseleva, Abhishek Pandey, Ishaan Marwaha, Dr Andrei, Simoni Shah, Chandre, Pawan Kumar, Ketan Hulawale; Team Doctor: Dr Brajesh Koushle; Team Leader: Dr Madhukant Pathak

