Friday, July 23, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Netizens bash Sony for not telecasting Deepika Kumari's event

Deepika Kumari, the current world number one, finished ninth in the women's archery individual rankings round on the inaugural day of the Tokyo Olympics with a total score of 663.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 23, 2021 7:50:36 am
Deepika Kumari is the top-ranked woman archer in the world. (Twitter/World Archery)

Deepika Kumari opened India’s campaign on the inaugural day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games with the women’s archery individual rankings round at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo on Friday.

The 27-year-old from Ranchi, who recently bagged three golds in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 to claim the top position in the world, will also be participating in the mixed team event with her husband and fellow archer Atanu Das.

While she started off her ranking round, where one is asked to shoot 72 arrows at a target 70 metres away in 12 ends, a number of viewers in India took to social media to express their discontentment with the lack of broadcasting of the event.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished ninth in the women’s round with a total score of 663. Deepika will meet Bhutan’s Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the next round.

South Korea’s An Yan top-scored with 680 points, breaking the Olympic record of 72-arrow women’s archery. She surpassed Lina Herasymenko’s past record of 673 points set way back in 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The men’s individual ranking rounds will start around 9:30 AM IST on Friday with archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav in action for India.

