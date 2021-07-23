Tokyo Olympics: Netizens bash Sony for not telecasting Deepika Kumari’s event

Deepika Kumari is the top-ranked woman archer in the world. (Twitter/World Archery)

Deepika Kumari opened India’s campaign on the inaugural day of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games with the women’s archery individual rankings round at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo on Friday.

The 27-year-old from Ranchi, who recently bagged three golds in the Archery World Cup Stage 3 to claim the top position in the world, will also be participating in the mixed team event with her husband and fellow archer Atanu Das.

While she started off her ranking round, where one is asked to shoot 72 arrows at a target 70 metres away in 12 ends, a number of viewers in India took to social media to express their discontentment with the lack of broadcasting of the event.

Neither Sony nor DD sports is telecasting this. — Arshi Yasin (@arshi_yasin) July 23, 2021

Sony isn’t telecasting the archery event? — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) July 23, 2021

Would be lovely if you alert me when TV starts showing archery ranking round. Please. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 23, 2021

I think @SonyLIV has to be rebranded as Sony Replay, as you have slim chances of catching anything Live on their OTT. Spent last half hour searching for the Archery Olympic event while they are streaming Heat 5 of some rowing! 🤦‍♂️ #fml — Arminius (@guffawer) July 23, 2021

Hey @SonyLIVHelps @SonyLIV why can’t i see Deepika Kumari’s archery match on any of the channels ,also not on the Sony Liv app??

Is it the full coverage u guys were talking about? — Anand Sagar (@AnandSagar1306) July 23, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist finished ninth in the women’s round with a total score of 663. Deepika will meet Bhutan’s Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the next round.

South Korea’s An Yan top-scored with 680 points, breaking the Olympic record of 72-arrow women’s archery. She surpassed Lina Herasymenko’s past record of 673 points set way back in 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The men’s individual ranking rounds will start around 9:30 AM IST on Friday with archers Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav in action for India.