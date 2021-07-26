Tokyo 2020: Bhavani Devi shines on Games debut, wins 15-3 against Nadia Azizi

Updated: July 26, 2021 6:43:05 am
India’s trailblazing fencer Bhavani Devi was off to a confident start on her Olympic debut as she demolished the challenge of Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to advance to the second round of the women’s individual sabre event at the Tokyo Games, here on Monday.
Chennai’s Bhavani, the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics, was aggressive from the beginning and took advantage of Azizi’s open stance that allowed her to score points quickly.
Bhavani Devi, nine-time national champion, finally has a win at the Olympics. What a journey it has been for her and the start of the journey for Indian fencing too. pic.twitter.com/yDwRh6wKQY
— Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) July 26, 2021
The 27-year-old Bhavani did not concede a single point in the first three-minute period and raced to a commanding 8-0 lead.
Nadia managed some touches in the second period but the Indian kept building her lead to win the contest in six minutes and 14 seconds.
The fencer who touches the 15 point-mark first, is declared winner.
Bhavani now has a tough second round opponent in Frenchwoman Manon Brunet, a semifinalist at the Rio Olympics.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Olympics News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-