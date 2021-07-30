Tokyo 2020: Avinash Sable betters own national record, misses steeplechase final

Avinash Sable in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase heats at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters)

India’s Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final despite clocking a better time than the top three in another heat race of the Olympic Games here on Friday.

The 26-year-old Sable clocked 8 minutes 18.12 seconds in heat number 2 to finish seventh and better his earlier national record of 8:20.20 that he set during the Federation Cup in March.

Tough luck for Avinash Sable. Three runners with timings slower than him have made the cut for the 3000m SC finals but not him because they were in the top three in their heat. Sable was 7th in his heat.@IExpressSports pic.twitter.com/d04QGscdZB — Andrew Amsan (@AndrewAmsan) July 30, 2021

But he was unlucky to miss the finals cut as only the top-three finishers from each heat are automatic qualifiers. The top-three from heat number 3 ran in slower time than him.

Fifteen athletes — the best three in each of the three heats and the next six fastest athletes across all the qualifying heats — qualify for the final.

Sable ended seventh-best across all the qualifying heats and 13th overall.