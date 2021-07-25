Tokyo 2020: Arjun, Arvind qualify for lightweight double sculls repechage semis

Updated: July 25, 2021 8:01:52 am
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men’s lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Poland’s Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain’s Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.
The semifinals will be on July 27.
