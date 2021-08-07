scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok misses medal narrowly, finishes fourth in women’s golf

Aditi Ashok, who had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio Games, signed off fourth in the Olympic Games' golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round.

By: PTI | Tokyo |
Updated: August 7, 2021 11:15:05 am
Aditi Ashok of India in action during the final round of women's golf event. (Reuters)

India’s Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

In the final round, she fired five birdies — on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes — against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th.

Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan’s Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (65).

Inami and Ko competed in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners in which the former emerged triumphant.

On the play-off hole (par-4 18th), Ko dropped a bogey, while Inami managed to hold on for a par in overcast and damp conditions.

Play was disrupted for a while by a tropical storm after the leading pack had completed 16 holes but soon resumed at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Aditi was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back while Ko surged ahead with a sensational nine birdies against just three dropped shots in her final round.

