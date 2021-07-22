Tokyo Olympics: A festival without fireworks

The long-winding queue for a Samurai Mac says a lot about the state of emergency in Tokyo.

A day before the opening ceremony, the city recorded 1,979 new Covid-19 cases, a six-month high. But on the streets, it was business as usual. The burger joint in Shinjuku, the business and entertainment hub of the city, does brisk business as office-goers line up for takeaways and head towards the train station a few hundred yards away.

Masked-up joggers and cyclists jostle for space on a track alongside the Tokyo Bay, where, not too long ago, an ocean liner was set to be converted into a floating hotel as a measure to overcome the hotel crunch for the Olympics. Near the waterfront, a bunch of kids are engaged in two simultaneous baseball matches at what appears to be Tokyo’s Oval Maidan. Occasionally, you hear the dreaded shriek of an ambulance screaming by.

The other day, a few thousand fans attended an Olympic warm-up match between Japan and Spain. Some attended the basketball practice game between the host nation and Belgium, mostly parents of the players as they wouldn’t get a chance to watch them play at the Games. The actual Games will be without fans. It has left many scratching their heads.

Nature or disconnect?

The Olympics is the talk of the town. But there’s little that suggests that the biggest sporting spectacle is only a day away. Perhaps, it’s the typical understated Japanese manner. Perhaps, it’s the disconnect between the people and the Games. Tough to tell.

What’s not tough to tell if this isn’t how the Japanese envisioned the Games to be. On August 22, 2016, former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ‘jumped’ into a warp pipe at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing, one of the world’s busiest intersections, and popped up at the centre of Rio’s Maracana Stadium dressed as Super Mario.

The charming segment, during the Rio Games’ closing ceremony, which included other Japanese anime heroes Pac-Man and Hello Kitty, underlined Japan’s cool confidence in hosting its second Summer Olympics. #SuperMarioLympics became a trend for the day.

A day before the opening ceremony, exactly 4 years and 11 months later, the coolness has made way for anxiety, fun is replaced by fright, Abe is no longer Japan’s Prime Minister and Tokyo organisers will require Super Mario’s superpowers over the next fortnight to pull off the most challenging Olympics in the history of Olympics.

It isn’t just the pandemic, or the harsh weather – the temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for a major part of the next fortnight – that the organisers have had to deal with.

A small group of reporters was also discussing, half-jokingly, when they will experience their first earthquake. Seven earthquakes have hit Japan so far this year. One in February measured 7.3 and a month later, another forced the government to issue a tsunami advisory. The AFP recently reported that exercises were organised to rehearse the response to an earthquake if it hit the Tokyo Bay region.

Resolve, resoluteness

Resilience and recovery in the face of nature’s wrath was the initial narrative spun around the Tokyo Games, when the city was chosen as host in 2013. Resilience is the only aspect that stays true now.

One can trust the Japanese to soldier on in the face of adversities. One volunteer, when asked why he continues to be associated with the Games that have angered so many locals, leans on a proverb, ‘nana korobi ya oki’. Roughly, it translates to ‘fall down seven times, get up eight.’

It’s the spirit the embattled organisers will hope to see in these Games, with their saga-like build-up and endless controversies, though.