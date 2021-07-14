‘We are walking the talk’: IOC’s Thomas Bach says fan ban proves safety pledge

By: AP | Tokyo |
July 14, 2021 10:31:18 am
July 14, 2021 10:31:18 am
IOC President Thomas Bach says Olympic fans will not be forgotten despite having to make the difficult decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Games.
Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after COVID precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.
But Bach said the decision to keep out spectators was made with a “heavy heart”, but proves the IOC is serious about holding a safe Olympics.
