They also serve: The stable hand that helped shape Fouaad Mirza’s Olympic dream

Fouaad Mirza will be only the third Indian, and the first in two decades to feature in the equestrian competitions at the Games. Rathore who tends to his horses in Bengaluru has played a role in helping Fouaad reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Fouaad comes from a family that has had a long acquaintance with horses. His father Dr Hasneyn Mirza is an equestrian veterinarian. But Rathore’s background had hardly anything to do with them.

Coming from a farming family in village Bhalu Ratangarh near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, a young Rathore would often spend time with his father tending to the family’s four camels. It was at the insistence of brother-in-law Pappu Singh, a stable trainer in one of Bengaluru’s stud farms, that Rathore came to the city in 2007.

The youngster met Dr Mirza and was soon entrusted with the job of the caretaker and stable boy for Fouaad’s four horses; El Dorado, Scott, Obama and Polina.

While Fouaad and his brother Aliaskar would ride the four horses alternately, including El Dorado with whom Mirza won the junior national title in 2003, Rathore’s day would be spent in a single room shed at the Embassy International Riding School, trying to learn everything he could about these magnificent beasts.

“My father used to make me sit and watch our camels and taught me things like giving neem water bath to them in case of allergies. When I came to Bengaluru, I could see the same passion and care in Dr Hasneyn sahib and Fouaad sahib. I did not know anything about horses and they would teach me how to take the horse out, how to walk with them and how to make them trot before practice sessions,” Rathore recalls.

“During training, Fouaad sahib would tell me about his ancestors who came to India from Iran. He would like to practise with each of the four horses and I had to make sure that each horse is treated according to its behaviour. Sometimes, the horses would fall ill or have swelling in the legs or suffer from colic. I would call Dr Hasneyn at midnight and learnt to give injections and apply pastes too. The only thing which I did not learn, despite Fouaad sahib’s efforts, was English.”

Those days, Rathore’s day would start at 5 am and his duties included bathing the horses, hoof picking, grooming, feeding, making the animals trot before practice and massaging them.

Rathore would also accompany the horses to cities like Delhi and Kolkata where Fouaad would compete.

Quick learner

Earlier this year, Fouaad sent Rathore pictures of two horses – Seigneur Medicott and Dajara 4 – with whom he was training in Hamburg in a bid to attain eligibility for the Tokyo Olympics.

Fouaad has been based in Europe since 2014, but the 33-year-old Rathore’s opinion still matters to him. Now, it is with Seigneur Medicott that Fouaad will compete at the Olympics.

The 33-year-old Rajasthan native will be keeping a keen eye on how Fouaad fares at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo later this month.

“Fouaad sahib sees his horses as friends and assets. Right from his younger days, he was as caring for them as somebody is for friends and family. I remember him sending pictures of all his horses in Europe to me and I would admire them from a distance sitting here in Bengaluru. Now that he is going to compete at the Olympics, hopefully he sends me a picture with one of the medals,” shares Rathore.

Favourite horse

At present, Rathore’s most important job is to take care of 24-year-old El Dorado, along with 20 other horses at the farm, and he often gets calls from Fouaad about El Dorado. “He remains special for Fouaad sahib. Whenever sahib comes home, he makes sure to walk with El Dorado asking me to walk along. Even though he does not ride El Dorado now, it’s his way to remember the good times with his favourite horse,” says Rathore.