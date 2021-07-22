Sports Minister Thakur to watch Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony from National Stadium

Anurag Thakur and his deputy Nisith Pramanik will watch the opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympics. (File)

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his deputy Nisith Pramanik will watch the opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympics from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Friday.

They will be joined by former athletes and celebrities from all walks of life in cheering the Indian contingent that will take part in the event in Tokyo.

“As the 32nd Summer Olympics will get underway tomorrow in Tokyo, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik will be watching the Opening Ceremony at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium,” the Sports Ministry said in a statement.

“Eminent personalities from all walks of life, which include ex-athletes and others from across the country will join the event to motivate our athletes as part of the #Cheer4India campaign envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Among those expected to join the ministers at the National Stadium are Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand etc.

Men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and boxing legend MC Mary Kom are India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the COVID-hit Games.

Tokyo gold winners to get Rs 75 lakh from IOA

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday announced that it would give the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winners a cash award of Rs 75 lakh apart from giving each of the participating National Sports Federations (NSFs) a bonus amount of Rs 25 lakh.

The IOA Advisory Committee has recommended that silver medal winners will be presented Rs 40 lakh, while the bronze winners will get richer by Rs 25 lakhs.

“It also recommended a sum of Rs. 1 lakh to each athlete representing the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” IOA said in a statement.

The IOA has also acknowledged the suggestions of its advisory group that a bonus of Rs. 25 lakh be given to each participating NSF and a further support of Rs 30 lakh to each medal-winning NSFs.

Besides, a support of Rs.15 lakhs each will be received by other member National Sports Federations.

“This is the first time IOA is giving reward to medal winners and medal producing NSFs to such an extent,” IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said.

The advisory group also recommended a pocket allowance of USD 50 per day to each member of the Indian contingent for their actual days of stay in Tokyo.

IOA also said that the member State Olympic Associations “will also receive a sum of Rs 15 lakh each, as a contribution from IOA towards developing sports infrastructure in the states and in encouraging more athletes to take up sports.”