Simranjit Kaur: Punjabi girl looks to blaze trail in boxing ring

Athlete Name

Simranjit Kaur

Qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by clinching silver at the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan in March 2020.

Age

26

Discipline

Boxing (64 kg Light Welterweight)

Past milestones

Simranjeet Kaur has been representing India since 2011, when she won a bronze medal at the 6th Junior Women National Boxing Championship in Patiala. In the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, she was part of the triumphant 10-member Indian women’s team led by Mary Kom. She went on to win the bronze medal in the Light welterweight category.

In 2019, Kaur won a gold medal in the 23rd President’s Cup International Boxing Tournament held at Labuan Baju, Indonesia. Last year, she clinched her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics by clinching silver after losing her final bout in the women’s lightweight (57-60kg) division at the Asian boxing Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Family Background

Simranjeet Kaur’s parents are Kamal Jeet Singh and Rajpal Kaur from Chakar in Punjab. Simranjeet was not as inclined towards boxing as the rest of her family initially. She was taken to the ring by her elder sister, who used to train. She was finally encouraged by her mother, a boxing enthusiast, to pursue the sport.

Trivia

Simranjeet Kaur will be the first girl from Punjab to participate for the Olympics in Boxing.