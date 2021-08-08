Inevitable that climate change will impact athletes, says Sebastian Coe

Sebastian Coe, the World Athletics head, talks with Thomas Bach, the IOC president, during the Tokyo Olympics. (AP)

Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics two weeks ago, the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Japan have been a hotly debated topic with many athletes including world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic calling it ‘brutal’.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo 2020 organisers have had to step in and re-schedule the women’s marathon event in Sapporo in northern Japan so that runners could avoid the hot sun.

Speaking at a media conference in Tokyo on Sunday, the World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said it was “inevitable” that climate change would impact the athletes at events like Olympics.

Coe said building ‘field hospitals’ for the welfare of the hospitals is not what organisers would want to do.

When asked about the fate of the Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, Coe firmly put the responsibility of the athlete with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Englishman also explained that he was not surprised to see the progress of China in track and field even as the former giants USA saw a decline with sprinters performing poorly.