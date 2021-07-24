Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty: India’s doubles specialists remain hopeful

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by finishing at the ninth spot in the men’s doubles ranking, released by BWF.

AGE

20, 23

DISCIPLINE

Badminton (Men’s Doubles)

PAST MILESTONES

Both Satwik and Chirag came into limelight in 2018 when the pair bagged the men’s doubles silver medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games by defeating England’s Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge in the summit clash. They also won gold in the mixed team event for India. In all, the pair have been playing together for around five years now, winning eight BWF titles.

Satwik and Chirag stole the headlines with their doubles title win at the 2019 Thailand Open as they scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian doubles pair to win a BWF Tour Super 500 event. Afterwards, the duo won the silver medal at the 2019 French Open, a Super 750 event. So far this year, the pair is enjoying a 8-4 win-loss record.

FAMILY BACKGROUND

Satwik, who joined the famous Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in 2014, hails from the town of Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh, while Chirag lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Satwik, who is the younger of the two, had badminton in his family’s roots as his father once competed at the state level. Unlike Satwik, Chirag paved his own way and started playing the sport from the age of seven. After he turned 16, he took the decision to pursue badminton as a career.

TRIVIA

Satwik and Chirag are coached by former men’s doubles number one and Olympics silver medallist Mathias Boe for the Tokyo Olympic Games.