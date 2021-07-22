Satish Kumar: India’s first super heavyweight boxer at the Olympics

Athlete Name

Satish Kumar

Age

32

Discipline

Boxing (91 kg Super Heavyweight)

Past milestones

In India’s boxing contngent, Satish Kumar is unique in a couple of ways. Firstly, he is the heaviest of them — he is the first Super Heavyweight boxer to have qualified for the Olympics from India. Secondly, he made his first foray into boxing at an age most of his contemporaries were well ensconced in the ring. Satish Kumar had joined the Army as a teenager, and it was at a boxing trial held at an Army camp that he found his calling.

One year after he joined the Army, he won his first medal in the sport in his maiden appearance at the Senior National Championships in Chennai. He won the bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games at Incheon in the super heavyweight category. Just before Rio 2016, a deep gash in his eyebrow prevented him from having a shot at representing India at the Olympics.

Family Background

Born to a farmer in Bulandshahr, Satish Kumar only wanted to join the Indian Army, like his elder brother did. In 2008, he moved out of home and joined the Army as a Sepoy and moved to Ranikhet. It was here that he was spotted for his height during a boxing camp and was urged to give the sport a try.

Trivia

Satish Kumar is the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Olympics in the super heavyweight category.